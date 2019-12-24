Is Golden Corral Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

For those of you who don’t want to stay home and cook on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day this year, a smorgasbord of food is just the way to treat yourself to a day out. Golden Corral’s buffet is one such place, but are they open or closed on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in 2019?

The answer is — the holiday hours vary from location to location, but there are most likely hours on Christmas Eve and possibly hours on Christmas Day.

A rep for the company tells us that since Golden Corral is largely a franchise operation, each franchise location “has a choice as to whether they’re open or not … for religious reasons they may close, but others may want to be open.” She added that most locations choose to be open on Christmas Eve, while quite a few choose to close on Christmas Day.

She also said that the corporate locations — there are 38 restaurants that are company-owned — are all closed on Christmas Day, except for the Glenwood Avenue location in the corporate headquarters city of Raleigh, North Carolina. That location is closed to the public, but every year for 44 years, it has hosted families in need on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is also free bus service provided to the families if they cannot arrange their own transportation to the restaurant, according to local ABC 11 station.

Of the 450+ franchise locations spread across 42 states, the holiday hours vary, so definitely call your local restaurant if you’re thinking about going out. We called 10 different locations around the Midwest and discovered that every location is open on Christmas Eve until at least 3 p.m., with some locations open until 6 p.m. or even 7:30 p.m.

On Christmas Day, six of the locations we called are closed all day, but four locations had hours of either 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or noon to 6 p.m. Find your nearest Golden Corral location here.

Golden Corral is currently offering a holiday menu served daily after 4 p.m. and Sundays after 11 a.m. that features roast or carved turkey, holiday spiced ham, prime rib (weekends only), mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, and peppermint cake, plus the regular buffet items like pot roast, smoked meats, carrots, corn, dinner rolls and a wide variety of desserts. The restaurant is also offering holiday meals to go and holiday catering for a limited time.

If you like Golden Corral, consider taking part in its annual fundraiser for Camp Corral in 2020, which will be its tenth year. In 2019, Golden Corral raised its fundraising goal to $2.5 million to help send children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen military service members to camp for a week in the summer for free.

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner than Golden Corral. Their continued support helped us tremendously over the years, and continues to do so,” said Leigh Longino, CEO of Camp Corral, in a press release. “Because of the leadership and generosity of their employees and customers, we’ve been able to provide a fun and supportive camp experience to more than 21,000 deserving military children around the country free of charge.”

The fundraiser runs during April and May each spring and involves guests purchasing $1 or $5 Camp Corral stars that will be displayed at the restaurant in which they are purchased; donations can also be made at the Camp Corral website and in 2019, the company also debuted text donations.

