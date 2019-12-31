What Grocery Stores Are Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

What grocery stores are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 2019-2020? With so many businesses, restaurants and federal services closed for the holiday, or only open for limited hours, you may be wondering where you can grab a few last-minute groceries before the new year hits. Some of the stores that will remain open on December 31 and January 1 include Publix, Safeway, Kroger, Walmart and Target, among others.

Some chain stores – such as Aldi and Trader Joe’s – will close early on New Year’s Eve and will be closed for New Year’s Day. Aldi will be closed by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 while Trader Joe’s shuts down at 6 p.m., and both stores are closed on Wednesday, January 1, so you might want to plan your shopping accordingly if you need to stop by either store.

So what grocers will remain open during the holiday? Keep reading for details on grocery and department stores that will be open on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day, 2020:

Stores Open With Limited or Extended Hours on New Year’s Eve, 2019

Although many grocery stores remain open on New Year’s Eve and Day, some may have limited hours depending on your location, so we always recommend calling ahead, or checking online to avoid wasting a trip. Keep reading for a list of popular grocery stores remaining open on New Year’s Eve below:

Albertsons: Albertsons will be open until 11 p.m., depending on your location

Aldi: Aldi will be open until 7 p.m., depending on your location

BJ’s Wholesale Club: BJ’s Wholesale Club will be open until 7 p.m. in most locations

Costco: Costco will be open until 6 p.m., depending on your location

Kroger: Kroger will be open for regular business hours in most locations

Publix: Publix will be open until 9 p.m., depending on your location

Safeway: Safeway will be open until 11 p.m., depending on your location

Target: Target will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 or 10 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: Will be open until 6 p.m., depending on your location

Walmart: Walmart will be open for regular hours in most locations

Whole Foods: Whole Foods will be open until 7 p.m., depending on your location

Offers.com has an extensive list of grocery and department stores and their holiday hours, which includes stores like CVS Pharmacy, Kohl’s, Home Depot and Best Buy. Click here for the full list.

Stores Open With Limited or Extended Hours on New Year’s Day, 2020

As mentioned above, the hours will likely vary for each store, depending on your location. Some stores may have reduced hours on New Year’s Day, while others might open later than normal to accommodate the holiday and to allow their employees to spend time with family, so we highly suggest checking with your local store before stopping by. You can check out their holiday hours by clicking on the link associated with the grocer’s name below:

Albertsons: Albertsons stores are open for normal business hours

BJ’s Wholesale Club: BJ’s Wholesale Club will be open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Kroger: Kroger will be open from 6 a.m. until 1 a.m.

Publix: Publix is open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. and pharmacy hours may vary

Safeway: Safeway will be open on New Year’s Day, but some locations will close early

Target: Target is open for regular business hours on New Year’s Day

Walmart: Walmart is open for regular business hours on New Year’s Day

Whole Foods: Whole Foods is open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Aside from Aldi and Trader Joe’s, Costco and Sam’s Club will also be closed on New Year’s Day, according to AL.com.