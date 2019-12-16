Ellen DeGeneres Wants Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton to Get Engaged

Are wedding bells in the future for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani? Ellen DeGeneres certainly hopes so.

Last Friday, Blake appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his new album, and he certainly got the heat from Ellen.

“Let’s Talk About Gwen”

When Blake made his appearance on the show, Ellen said, “Let’s talk about Gwen,” after discussing his many accolades.

She then promptly reminded Blake of the clock she gave him earlier in the spring that was supposed to hint at how “time was ticking” when it came to an engagement. Blake, however, said that after he appeared on the show in the spring, someone backstage took the clock from him, so, “time didn’t really start ticking at that moment.”

To that, Ellen swiftly fought back with a photo of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement.

Ellen has brought engagement up with the couple on a number of occasions. In 2018, Gwen admitted she has thought about marrying Blake to the talkshow host.

They First Started Dating In 2015

Blake and Gwen started dating in 2015, and have been brushing off rumors of an engagement ever since.

In June, Blake opened up about his marriage plans with Gwen to ET. Speaking to the network’s Nancy O’Dell, he said, “First of all, the rumors stuff, I’m not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad. It’s funny. I’ve learned over the years just to take that for what it is,” Shelton said.

He added, “If I am somehow, and Gwen is somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that’s a good problem to have. You know, I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better.”

The singer continued on saying that that’s “gotta lead somewhere” but “[they] won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines.” “When it happens, you’ll hear about it from somebody like you. Maybe even you, exclusively. You’re credible. You’re incredible, and you’re credible.”

Gwen has three sons– Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo– who Blake is clearly close with. The five of them walked the red carpet together at the premiere of Ugly Dolls in April.

Some fans think that the duo’s track on Blake’s upcoming album could hint at an engagement. The track is titled, “Nobody But You”, and comes off Blake’s album, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.” She Knows quotes Blake as saying of the song, “It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

Whether there’s a wedding in the future or not, Blake has made his adoration for his girlfriend very clear. He tells ET, “I tell her this all the time, and she doesn’t realize it, but Gwen’s one of these people that I learn so much from, because no matter what the situation is, she has a way of looking at something from every angle possible, and understanding if there’s turmoil or something going on, instead of just jumping to conclusions or reacting, it’s, ‘Well, here’s why they may feel that way.'”

