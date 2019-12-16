Hallmark’s ‘A Cheerful Christmas’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its famed Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with A Cheerful Christmas, starring Erica Deutschman and Chad Connell. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

A Cheerful Christmas premieres Sunday, December 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 22 at 12 p.m., Dec. 25 at 5 a.m., Dec. 28 at 8 a.m., and Dec. 31 at 12 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Lauren and her best friend Colleen think they have landed their dream job – giving people the best and most magical Christmas ever as their personal ‘Christmas Coaches.’ This holiday season promises to be their biggest ever when they land a royal client, the Anderson family, who has moved from England. When Lauren meets James, the eldest son, he wants nothing to do with planning Christmas as he’s busy negotiating a big acquisition for his father’s company. But Lauren won’t be thwarted in helping this royal family embrace the true spirit of Christmas. The more she prods James about their family holiday traditions the more he opens up. Sparks start to fly but she faces competition in the form of an old childhood friend and business colleague of James. Now Lauren must win his heart while giving the Andersons their best Christmas ever.”

Yes, this is the traditional “royal family” Christmas movie on Hallmark and it looks perfect.

‘A Cheerful Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

A Cheerful Christmas was filmed in Canada, specifically in the Ottawa, Ontario region, according to IMDb and Ottawa.film. It was originally called “Christmas Coach” when it was filming.

The store Cashmere & Rose, a gift and floral boutique in Almonte, Ontario, was part of the filming. A scene where the characters were shopping for a Christmas gift was filmed at the store.

Cashmere & Rose wrote on Facebook: “Did you know: we had a scene from this year’s Hallmark movie A Cheerful Christmas filmed in Cashmere & Rose! It was such a fun experience! A Cheerful Christmas will be premiering on the W network Dec 22 at 9pm! In the scene the main characters are shopping for a Christmas gift in the shop! The director used the store set up as is and I did bring out Christmas decor for them to use. I was eager to help set up some displays and so glad they didn’t mind!”

According to a story in Pembroke Today, the movie was filmed in February in Almonte. Locations included:

Mill Street

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Cedar Hill Tree Farm

Interestingly, some sources note that A Cheerful Christmas might have replaced a movie originally on the schedule called Alice in Christmasland.

Whatever the case, it looks like A Cheerful Christmas is going to be a great movie.

Meet The Cast for ‘A Cheerful Christmas’

Erica Deutschman stars as Lauren. Her credits include Fatal Vows, Radio Silence, Ransom, Shadowhunters, Saving Hope, Murdoch Mysteries, American Gothic, Being Human (Beth), Lost Girl, and more.

Chad Connell stars as James. His many credits include Mary Kills People (Dr. Bobby Dunn), A Christmas for the Books, Christmas at Grand Valley, Good Sam, Shadowhunters, Crawford (Bryce), Reign, Good Witch (Greg for four episodes in 2016), Steel, Hello It’s Me, The Reckoning, Murdoch Mysteries, Flashpoint, Nikita (Chris), Degrassi: The Next Generation, Rumours (Sammy), and more.

Tianna Nori stars as Colleen. She starred as Mole in The Project: Guatemala in 2013 and has had many roles since, including Northern Lights of Christmas, Injustice, Therapy, Inspiration, Save Yourself, Bite, and more.

Jennifer Vallance stars as Joyce. Her many credits include A Very Corgi Christmas, White Lie, His Master’s Voice, Killjoys, 12 Monkeys, Taken, Designated Survivor, Treepot Cliffhanger, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Samantha Madely (Maryam)

Karen Waddell (Helen)

Justine Eyre (Gineen)

Ron Kologie (Ian)

Richard Nash (David)

Brittany Adams (Kelly)

Chris Violette (Cousin Peter)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

