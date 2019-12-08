Hallmark’s ‘A Christmas Love Story’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its famed Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with A Christmas Love Story, starring Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson, and Kevin Quinn. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

A Christmas Love Story premieres Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 10 at 10:03 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., Dec. 16 at 10:03 p.m., Dec. 18 at 6 p.m., Dec. 22 at 4 p.m., Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m., and Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Tony Award-winning Kristin Chenoweth stars as a youth choir director who needs to write a big song for a Christmas Eve show. She is distracted from her task when a boy with a golden voice joins her choir, which comes as a surprise to his widowed father, portrayed by Scott Wolf.”

‘A Christmas Love Story’ Was Filmed in North Carolina

A Christmas Love Story was filmed in North Carolina last January and February, Chenoweth told Global News. She said: “It was still cold but Christmas had just passed and New Year’s had just passed.”

Some of the filming also took place in Gastonia, North Carolina over Valentine’s, Gaston Gazette reported. Some filming was done in front of City Hall and also at a loft area inside Standard Hardware downtown. Tommy Cox, who owns Standard Hardware, said that they were looking for a loft that looked like a loft you’d see in New York City.

Interestingly, the movie was originally called “When Angels Land” while it was being filmed in the Charlotte region. Filming also took place in downtown Monroe.

Here’s a look at the set in February. It looks beautiful.

Set photos from 2, 2019 Hallmark holiday projects shooting now. HOLIDAY FOR HEROES in Connecticut (left) and WHEN ANGELS LAND in North Carolina. It's Christmas in February! pic.twitter.com/kJTPrurxWh — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) February 4, 2019

Chenoweth also has a new original song in the movie by the same name, “When Angels Land.”

Everyone had fun on set.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos.

This photo is from downtown Monroe during filming.

Meet The Cast for ‘A Christmas Love Story’

Kristin Chenoweth stars as Katherine Clark. Her numerous credits include being a famous Broadway singer plus many TV and movie roles including Trial & Error (Lavinia), Holidate, Robot Chicken, Mom, Perfect Citizen, The Star, numerous voice roles, The Muppets, Hairspray Live!, Descendants, American Dad!, Glee (April), Rio 2, The Good Wife, GCB (Carlene), You Again, Sit Down Shut Up (Miracle), Pushing Daisies (Olive), Four Christmases, Deck the Halls, Sesame Street, The West Wing (Annabeth), Kristin (Kristin), and much more.

Scott Wolf stars as Greg Scanton. His many credits include Nancy Drew (Carson Drew), The Night Shift (Dr. Scott Clemmens), Perception (Donnie), Meet My Valentine, numerous voice roles, NCIS, Joey Dakota, V (Chad Decker), CSI NY, The Nine (Jeremy), Everwood (Dr. Jake Hartman), Spin City (Tim), Party of Five (Bailey Salinger), Time of Your Life, The Commish, Saved by the Bell, and much more.

Keith Robinson is Brian. His credits include Saints & Sinners (Miles Calloway for 27 episodes), All Eyez on Me, The Products of the American Ghetto, Our Dream Christmas, Major Crimes, NCIS, One Love (Devin), Doobie Wright, 24 Hour Love, White Collar, Redemption of a Dog, The Glades, If You Really Love Me, Love that Girl!, Castle, Monk, Canterbury’s Law (Chester Grant), Comanche Moon, Half & Half (Neil), Over There (Avery “Angel” King), American Dreams (Nathan for 39 episodes), Power Rangers series, and much more.

Kevin Quinn is Danny Scanton. His credits include Love Daily, Champions, Bunk’d (Xander for 42 episodes), Adventures in Babysitting, Screens, Shameless, Chicago PD, and more.

Jennifer Aspen is Julie. Her credits include Sharp Objects (Jeannie), 911, The Good Doctor, Holiday Breakup, The Night Shift, GCB (Sharon), Harry’s Law, CSI, Glee (Kendra), Rodney (Trina), Eli Stone, Boston Legal, The Closer, Come to Papa (Karen), Bob Patterson (Janet), Party of Five (Daphne for 44 episodes), Claude’s Crib, and much more.

Eric Close is Shane. His credits include Nashville (Teddy for 68 episodes), Christmas in the Air, Christmas Crime Story, Suits (Travis), American Sniper, American Horror Story, Chaos (Michael), Without a Trace (Martin for 160 episodes), Kim Possible, Taken, Now and Again (Michael), The Magnificent Seven (Vin Tanner), Dark Skies (John Loengard), Sisters (William ‘Billy’ Griffin), Santa Barbara (Sawyer Walker for 92 episodes), and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Lacey Caroline (Mariah)

Isabella Taylor Fommelt (Nora)

Keyon Shammare Pickett, Jr. (Scott)

Maria Howell (Carol)

Eva Albright (Emily)

Jennifer Aspen (Julie)

Stephen Starkweather (Pete)

Shante DeLoach (Gwen)

Johanna Jowett (Mariah’s Mom)

Lucia Scarano (Irene)

Gordon James (Wealthy Donor)

Catherine Charlton (Donor’s Wife)

J’Nelle Joy York (Driver)

Scarlett Juniper Blum (Emma)

Terrence John Kapur (Levi)

Melina Milagros (Female Elf)

Anthony J. Police (Cabbie)

Maiya Ennis (Young Girl)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

