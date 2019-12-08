Hallmark’s ‘A Homecoming for the Holidays’: Learn Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries continues its Christmas TV movie series with A Homecoming for the Holidays, starring Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘A Homecoming for the Holidays’

A Homecoming for the Holidays premieres on Saturday, December 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air all season long, including Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., Dec. 18 at 3:09 a.m., Dec. 20 at 9 p.m., Dec. 26 at 1 a.m., Dec. 27 at 7 p.m., Dec. 31 at 11 p.m., Jan. 3 at 7 a.m., and Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and brother Ryan’s fellow ex-soldier Matt is in town. Writing her new album, Charlotte works with Matt to build a house for a friend in town.”

‘A Homecoming for the Holidays’ Was Filmed in Canada

A Homecoming for the Holidays was filmed in Canada, including Hope, British Columbia. Joshua with One Man Show shared the video below in October showing a behind-the-scenes look at the filming in Hope for the movie. The producers were happy to have him on the set.

Hope is a commuter town with a population of about 6,000 in Fraser Valley.

Michael Larkin, executive producer, was interviewed in the video above. (The movie was originally going to premiere in November.)

The movie is set in Montana in December, he said, so the biggest challenge for filming was the weather – especially when it rains. He said they had to use a lot of fake and artificial snow. You even get to see a behind-the-scenes look in the video above of how the snow is made.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos. Osnes shared the one below on October 6 and wrote: “Got to spend the last three wks on set in a sparkling snow globe of holiday happiness. We just wrapped our winter wonderland, and I am going to miss these sweet souls so much. Can’t wait for you all to see this heartfelt movie that, like @bandstandbway, honors our veterans through the power of music!”

Here’s another photo.

According to The Progress, Memorial Park in Hope was one of the locations used for filming, along with some businesses on Wallace Street. A hot cocoa stand in a park during the movie even has cookies next to it that were shared by a Hope resident.

The Cast for ‘A Homecoming for the Holidays’

Laura Osnes stars as Charlotte. She’s a Broadway singer and had the title role in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, along with starring in Bonnie and Clyde and appearing as Hope in a revival of Anything Goes. Her TV and film credits include Fosse/Verdon, BANDSTAND, Elementary, City of Dreams, Pzazz 101, The Miraculous Year, and more.

Stephen Huszar stars as Matt. He told Parade that he talked to veterans before filming to get an idea of what their lives were like. Huszar was last in My One & Only on Hallmark in August. Huszar’s many credits include The Cradle Will Fall, Paradise Falls, Corner Gas, Smallville, Milton’s Secret, 30 Days of Night, Faces in the Crowd, Ferocious, The Flash, Fringe, Continuum, Supernatural, Letterkenny (as Yorkie for 10 episodes), Ruby Herring Mysteries (Mike), and more. He starred in Return to Christmas Creek in 2018 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. He was also a villain named Plunder on The Flash in 2017.

Also starring in the movie are:

P. Lynn Johnson (Patty)

Jan Bos (Glenn)

Jesse Irving (Eric)

Loosen Chambers (Gretchen)

Markian Tarasiuk (Taylor)

Havana Guppy (Hadley)

Donald Heng (Jesse)

Paula Giroday (Dana)

Vicki Passmore (Reporter)

Natalie Von Rotsburg (Kelly)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

