Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in Montana’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries continues its Christmas TV movie series with Christmas in Montana, starring Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed (hint: not in Montana), and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Christmas in Montana’

Christmas in Montana premieres Saturday, December 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air all season long, including Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 18 at 11:03 p.m., Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., Dec. 24 at 9 a.m., Dec. 26 at 11 p.m., Jan. 2 at 7 p.m., and Jan. 5 at 3 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help resistant Travis save his ranch. Can time on the ranch help restore her faith in Christmas in time for a miracle?”

‘Christmas in Montana’ Was Filmed in Canada, Not Montana

Christmas in Montana wasn’t actually filmed in Montana, but in Canada. Niagara This Week reported in October that Main Street in downtown Grimsby was transformed into a Christmas wonderland for the movie, including blankets of faux snow. But the snow looked real and the transformation felt authentic.

The company producing the movie looked in Canada specifically for small towns in the Ontario region that felt like small-town Montana, Niagara This Week shared. Main Street in Grimsby fit the bill.

The Cast for ‘Christmas in Montana’

Kellie Martin stars as Sara. She is perhaps best known for her role on Life Goes On as Becca Thatcher or her role on ER on Lucy Knight. Her many other credits include The Guest Book (Kimberly Leahy), Hailey Dean Mysteries (where she is the lead Hailey Dean, another role she’s well known for playing), Math Bites, The Christmas Ornament, Smooch, Drop Dead Diva, Private Practice, Mystery Woman (Samantha in the series of movies), Crisis Center (Kathy), Christy (Christy), Valerie (Tracy), and much more.

Colin Ferguson stars as Travis. His many credits include Private Eyes, Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane, Deadly Deed, You’re the Worst (Boone), The Moment When, A Fixer Upper Mystery (Mac Sullivan), Haven (William), Cedar Cove (Paul Watson), The Vampire Diaries (Tripp Cooke), Major Crimes, Happily Divorced, Eureka (Jack Carter for 77 episodes), Line of Fire, Coupling (Patrick), Then Came You (Lewis), Cover Me (Andrew), More Tales of the City (Burke), and much more.

Art Hindle stars as Pops. His many credits include Imposter Society, Trapped, Robbery, Northern Lights of Christmas, Dot. (Mr. Sherman), Share the Screen, No Deposit, Dark Rising: Warrior of Worlds (Davidath), Degrassi: The Next Generation, Baby’s First Christmas, Real Gangsters, Paradise Falls (Pete for 75 episodes), MVP (Timothy), A Christmas Wedding Canadian Case Files (host), Tom Stone (Neil), North of 60 (Harry), Beverly Hills 90210, ENG (Mike Fennell for 96 episodes), Berrenger’s (Todd), Dallas (Jeff for 11 episodes), and much more.

Victoria Snow stars as Kay. Her credits include Heartland (Doreen), Incorporated, Taken, Slasher (Sonja), Jack, Beauty and the Beast, Cra$h & Burn (Dee Dee White), Flashpoint, Paradise Falls (Francis in 68 episodes), Tilt, Blue Murder, Kung Fu: The Legend Continues (Mary Margaret Skalany for 31 episodes), 9B, and much more.

Ava Preston stars as Chloe. Her many credits include the upcoming series Grand Army, Rusty Rivets (voice), Bajillionaires, American Gods, Falling Water, The Strain, Wandering Wenda (Wenda), The Kennedys after Camelot (Caroline Kennedy), Odd Squad (Polly), Reign (Henriette), The Kennedys (Caroline Kennedy), and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Kayla Hutton (Lexie)

Rob Stewart (Peter)

Darryl Hinds (Stephen)

Scott Barker (J.T.)

Dan MacKay (Neil)

Sammi Vassell (Passer-by)

