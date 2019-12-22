Hallmark’s ‘Christmas on My Mind’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries continues its Christmas TV movie series with Christmas on My Mind, starring Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker, and Jackee Harry. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Christmas on My Mind’

Christmas on My Mind premieres Saturday, December 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air all season long, including Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 25 at 11 p.m., Dec. 27 at 5 p.m., Dec. 31 at 9 p.m., Jan. 2 at 5 p.m., and Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “A bump on the head, an unexplained wedding dress and temporary short-term amnesia lead Lucy Lovett on a search for the truth about her breakup with longtime sweetheart Zach Callahan. She returns to Bedford Harbor, Maine for the town’s Christmas celebration and rediscovers the woman she used to be, what matters most, and that a Christmas miracle can bring back love thought to be lost forever.”

‘Christmas on My Mind’ Was Filmed in Canada

The movie was filmed in Canada. According to IMDb, filming locations included North Vancouver and Burnaby, British Columbia. Although the storyline takes place in Maine, the movie itself was filmed in Canada.

Andrew Walker told My Devotional Thoughts about the movie: “Ashley was so easy to get along with. She was super prepared. I love it when I get to work with actresses that want to work on the script beforehand and really get to know the story. We had weekends available, and it is great when you can get together for an hour and a half or so.”

Here’s a photo from the first day of production.

Donna Benedicto shared this cast shot from the first day of production of Hallmark's CHRISTMAS ON MY MIND, also starring Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker and Clayton Chitty. The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries-bound movie is filming now in Vancouver and currently set to air Dec. 19. pic.twitter.com/3FDltaZNd7 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 1, 2019

And more photos:

From the tags in some of the Instagram photos, you can see that some scenes w3ere filmed in Deep Cove in North Vancouver. Residents call the region “the Cove.”

The movie is based on “The Goodbye Bride.”

Here’s another great photo.

The Cast for ‘Christmas on My Mind’

Ashley Greene stars as Lucy Lovett. Her many credits include Rogue (Mia for 17 episodes), Antiquities, Accident Man, Urge, Shangri-La Suite, Staten Island Summer, Kristy, Wish I was Here, Americana, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (Alice Cullen, and in other Twilight movies), The Apparition, LOL, Skateland, Warrior’s Heart, Shark, Desire (Renata), and more.

Andrew Walker stars as Zach Callahan. He just starred in Merry & Bright on The Hallmark Channel earlier this season. He started his acting career as a recurring lead on Student Bodies and then cast as a lead in Back to Sherwood and Radio Active. His other many credits include Maybe It’s Me, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Wicked Minds, Lies and Deception, Snowed-Inn Christmas, AGainst the Wall, ER, CSI: Miami, CSI: New York, Without a Trace, The Big Bang Theory, When Calls the Heart, Steel Toes, Loaded, Penthouse North, God Bless the Broken Road, The Perfect Catch, Love on Ice, A Dream of Christmas, and more. He often stars in Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movies.

Jackee Harry stars as Dr. Caroline Albright. Her many credits include Love in Store, A Family Reunion Christmas, Family Reunion (Aunt Dot), Carole’s Christmas, The Wrong Tutor, Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta, The Cool Kids, The Paynes (JoAnn Payne), My Christmas Inn, It’s a Date, Wrapped Up in Christmas, Baby Daddy, Broadcasting Christmas, In the Cut, The First Family (Pauletta), Girl Meets World (Evelyn Rand), Let’s Stay Together (Delores), American Dad!, For Richer or Poorer, Christmas Cupid, Friends & Lovers, Everybody Hates Chris (Vanessa), Sister, Sister (Lisa Landry), The Royal Family (Ruth CoCo Royal), 227 (Sandra Clark), Amen (Roxanne), Another World (Lily Mason), and more.

Donna Benedicto (above, left) stars as Anna Hepburn. Donna played Dana in the movie Love Unleashed on Hallmark. Her previous credits include Supergirl (DEO agent for five episodes), The Killer Downstairs, A Million Little Things (Kendra, two episodes), Valley of the Boom (Kate), Forever Christmas, UnREAL (doctor), Ice, You Me Her, iZombie, Minority Report, and much more.

Debs Howard (above, right) stars as Morgan LeBlanc. Her many credits include Hallmark movies (like Small Town Christmas, Mingle all the Way, and more), Travelers, Actress Diaries, Kayak to Klemtu, Caw, Hailey Dean Mystery, iZombie, The X-Files, and more. She was also just on Just Add Romance on Hallmark in March.

Also starring in the movie are:

Preston Vanderslice (Beau Callahan)

Clayton Chitty (Brad Martin)

Desiree Zurowski (Trudy Callahan)

Milah Thompson (Katie)

Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez (Ryan)

Alvin Sanders (Alex Miles)

Rob Morton (Man in a Santa Suit)

Madeleine Kelders (Sarah) Natalie Gibson (Norah Elliot)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

