Hallmark’s ‘Double Holiday’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its famed Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with Double Holiday, starring Carly Pope and Kristoffer Polaha. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Double Holiday premieres Saturday, December 21 at at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m., and Dec. 30 at 12 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Career-minded Rebecca’s plans for Hanukkah don’t go as expected when a promotion opportunity comes up at work. When the company CEO asks Rebecca and her insufferable office mate, Chris – also her main competitor for the promotion – to plan the company’s Christmas party, she realizes they must overcome their opposing styles in order to succeed. Forced to work together on the party, Chris learns more about Rebecca and embraces her family’s Hanukkah traditions, while she also begins to see him in a new light. Although feelings slowly develop between the two, the ongoing competition over the promotion threatens to undermine it all.”

‘Double Holiday’ Was Filmed in Canada

Double Holiday was filmed in Canada, including the Ottawa, Ontario region, according to IMDb.

Casting was by Smyth Casting.

During filming, the leads Pope and Polaha shared some fun posts on social media. In October Polaha wrote: “I just did some ADR work on the film today and I can say with certainty that @Pope_Onarope is perfect in her role, that the film has all the feels and that, because @nibewe wrote such a great script, the story will win you over. I’m proud of our efforts!”

The filming was done in August and Polaha helped get cakes to celebrate Pope’s birthday. They both tweeted about her birthday. Sounds like it was a fun day.

Pope noted that it was pretty warm while they were filming in August.

Polaha shared a photo in September in Ottaway and sad that Merry Dairy provided treats to the crew during filming.

He also shared a photo in September on Day 15 of 15 when filming was done.

The movie was originally scheduled to air November 27, but was pushed back to December 21.

Meet The Cast for ‘Double Holiday’

Carly Pope stars as Rebecca Hoffman. Her many credits include Blindspot, The First Wives Club, Cooking with Bill (Karen), Arrow (Susan Williams for 10 episodes), Suits (Tara for 11 episodes), Republic of Doyle (Alisha), Rush, The Tomorrow People (Morgan), Played, Elysium, Ambushed, Outlaw (Lucinda), 24 (Samantha Roth in 2009), Californication, 24: Redemption, Toronto Stories, Dirt (Garbo), 10.5 Apocalypse, The Collector (Maya for 16 episodes), Popular (Sam for 43 episodes), and much more.

Kristoffer Polaha stars as Chris. He’s well known for Mystery 101 on Hallmark, and starred in Dater’s Handbook back in 2016. He also starred in Small Town Christmas on Hallmark in December 2018, along with Pearl in Paradise in April 2018. His many other credits include Ballers (Jerry), Condor (Sam), Bachelor Lions, Rocky Mountain Christmas, Designated Survivor, Get Shorty (Jeffrey), Vineland, Hearts of Christmas, Castle (Caleb Brown), Stalker, Backstrom (Peter, 13 episodes), Dating in LA and Other Myths (Alex), Made in Jersey (Nolan, 7 episodes), Ringer (Nate, 26 episodes), Mad Men (Carlton), Dollhouse (Nate), The Ex List, Valentine (Danny, 8 episodes), Without a Trace, Miss Guided (Tim, 7 episodes), CSI Miami, North Shore (Jason, 21 episodes), Tru Calling (Mark), That’s Life, and more.

Paulino Nunes stars as Mel Jenson. His many credits include Disappearance at Clifton Hill, Trapped, The Boys, Slasher (Mark), Astronaut, Shadowhunters (Robert Lightwood), Pride Prejudice and Mistletoe, Season for Love, The Expanse (Rev. Dr. Hector Cortez), Murdoch Mysteries, Shoot the Messenger, Played, Designated Survivor (Director Carrera), The Strain (Frank Kowalski for 9 episodes), Gangland Undercover (Schizo), Saving Hope (Dr. Rocca), Bitten (Antonio), The Returned, The Firm (Federal Marshall Louis Coleman), XIII: The Series, ZOS, October 1970, At the Hotel, The Grid, Tarzan, Doc, Mutant X, Total Recall 2070, and much more.

Barbara Harris stars as Jane Bennett. Her many credits include Messiah (Katherine Bailey, coming to Netflix in 2020), The Man in the High Castle, Magnum PI, Sharp Objects (Eileen), The Crossing (Lydia), Chicago PD, Chicago Fire (Emma Crowley), Rogue, How to Get Away with Murder, Revenge, Rizzoli & Isles, Switched at Birth, CSI (Sheriff Sherry Liston), Flashpoint, Prison Break (Agent Felicia Lang), Boston Legal, Commander in Chief, ER, Providence, Side Effects (Wanda Gibbs), Street Legal, and much more.

Ellen David stars as Ruth Hoffman. Her credits include Street Legal, A Majestic Christmas, The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, The Bold Type, Arthur (Bitzi for 44 episodes), Last Call, The Flare, Nine Lives, This Life, The Art of More, Sex & Ethnicity, Caillou (Miss Martin), 18 to Life (Judith), Fred’s Hed, Killer Wave, Tripping the Rift, The Business (Shelley), X-DuckX, Ciao Bella (Sofia), Mona the Vampire, The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo (Sharon Delancey), Urban Angel (Rachel Kane), and much more.

Judah Katz stars as Marty Hoffman. His credits include 24 Hour Rental, Degrassi: The Next Generation, Casino Jack, Guns, The Company, Queer as Folk, Doc, The Day Reagan Was Shot, On the 2nd Day of Christmas, Goosebumps, and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Laura Cilevitz (Sara)

Kyana Teresa (Amy)

Matthew Stefiuk (Kent)

Chad Connell (Spencer Wright)

Jamie Lauren Harris (Annie)

Gryffin Hanvelt (Louie)

Ceyon Crossfield (Kirby)

Jane Luk (Daphne)

Jon Mclaren (Bowie)

Nick Allan (Santa)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

