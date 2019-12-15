Hallmark’s Holiday Date: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its famed Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with Holiday Date, starring Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Holiday Date premieres Saturday, December 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m., Dec. 21 at 12 p.m., Dec. 24 at 6 p.m., Dec. 29 at 12:30 a.m., and Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Brooke is dumped right before Christmas and enlists the help of actor Joel to play the role of her boyfriend for the holidays. Brooke had described her ex-boyfriend as Mr. Christmas to her family and worries about keeping up the ruse when she discovers Joel is Jewish. When her family eventually finds out his background, they happily incorporate his Hanukkah traditions into their plans. Christmas and Hanukkah are celebrated side by side as they all learn more about the other’s holiday. But when their relationship ruse comes to light, the two have some explaining to do as well as figure out if they’re ready to admit their true feelings.”

‘Holiday Date’ Was Filmed in Canada

Holiday Date was filmed in Canada, including Vancouver, according to IMDb. It was filmed in late September to mid-October.

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos shared on Instagram.

One of the filming locations was in Fort Langley. Bristow shared this photo while filming in Fort Langley.

Another Fort Langley photo:

She shared this video on day 12 of 15 of filming:

And here’s a photo she shared with Teryl Rothery.

Meet The Cast for ‘Holiday Date’

Brittany Bristow stars as Brooke. Last year she starred in Hallmark’s Christmas in the Palace. Her romance was the secondary storyline, but viewers fell in love with her story. In fact, in a live tweet poll about which couple viewers were rooting for the most, Brittany’s character Jessica won with 60 percent of the votes.

She was also in February’s Love, Romance and Chocolate.

Bristow is a Canadian actress who’s been acting since she was six. Her credits include Saul: The Journey to Damascus, Wildlife Quest: Season 2, and five Hallmark movies. She recently also starred in Love on Safari with Lacey Chabert.

Matt Cohen stars as Joel. His many credits include General Hospital (Dr. Griffin Munro for 274 episodes), The Husband, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, The Hillywood Show, Kings of Con, Supernatural, How to Get Away with Murder (Levi), Cowgirl Up, Melissa & Joey, Rockville CA (Syd King), South of Nowhere (Aiden), and more.

Teryl Rothery stars as Donna. She was also a lead in the delightful movie Road to Christmas that aired on Hallmark last Christmas season. Rothery likely looks very familiar to you. Her TV and film appearances include Mortal Sins, Andre, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, Masterminds, Best in Show, Whisper, Video Voyeur, The Book of Ruth, Twelve Days of Christmas Eve, iZombie, Supernatural, The X-Files, Jeremiah, The Killing, Outer Limits, Arrow, Travelers, The Good Doctor, Stargate SG-1, The Collector, The Guard, and more.

Bruce Boxleitner stars as Walter. He will be starring in Space Command, an upcoming TV series created through a Kickstarter campaign. His other numerous credits include The Matchmaker Mysteries, Supergirl (President Baker), When Calls the Heart, The Christmas Contract, The Oath, NCIS, Cedar Cove (Bob Beldon), numerous voice roles, GCB, Heroes (Robert Malden), Chuck, Double Cross, Pandemic, Young Blades (Capt. Martin Duval), Commander in Chief, Crossing Jordan, She Spies, Babylon 5 (Capt. John Sheridan), and more.

Edward Ruttle stars as Ethan Reinhart. His credits include No Time Like Christmas, Chronicle Mysteries, Another Life, A Million Little Things, Garage Sale Mysteries, Christmas Lost and Found, Good Witch (Michael for six episodes), Arctic Air (Tommy), The Secret Circle, and more.

Ava Grace Cooper stars as Tessa. She’s Opal in 39 episodes of When Calls the Heart. On top of that, she’s also starred in A Midnight Kiss, Mingle All the Way, The Miracle Season, iZombie, Beyond (Emily), The Sweetest Christmas, Falling for Vermont, The Perfect Bride, Edge of Seventeen, and more.

Peter Benson (above, middle) stars as Glen. His credits include Chesapeake Shores, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (Det. Arthur Smith), Mech-X4 (Seth), The Good Doctor, Love Under the Rainbow, The Bletchley Circle, Salvation, Paranormal Solutions, Hell on Wheels, The Killing, and much more.

Anna Van Hooft (above, far right) stars as Ashley. Her credits include Noelle, A Christmas Miracle, Sense Sensibility & Snowmen, Riverdale, The Murders, Life Sentence, Altered Carbon, Cedar Cove (Linnette Mcafee), Witches of East End, Fringe (Nina’s assistant), True Justice, Flash Gordon (Princess Aura), Trollz (voice), and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Shannon Chan-Kent (Megan)

Matty Finochio (Larry)

Edwin Perez (Roger)

Christine Chatelain (Cheryl)

Ken Tremblett (Hank)

Seth Friesen (Emily’s Brother)

Natalie Moon (Nina)

April Telek (Emily’s Mother)

Dee Jay Jackson (Owner)

Heather-Claire Nortey (Robbie)

Kristina Lao (Sarah Banks)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

