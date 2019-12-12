What Time Will Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ Be Released?

Harry Styles’ second studio album Fine Line will be released at 10 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 12, or midnight ET on Friday, December 13, depending on your time zone. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience.

Generally, albums become available around midnight EST on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This was the case for Styles’ self-titled debut in 2017, and all of his releases with the group One Direction. On occasion, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ Will Be Released at Midnight ET on Friday, December 13

Take Kanye West’s 2018 album Ye for example. It was originally scheduled for release at midnight on June 1, but it wasn’t made available until the following afternoon. A similar thing happened with Chance the Rapper’s 2019 album The Big Day. While it was slated for release at midnight EST, it wasn’t released on streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify until the afternoon of the next day.

Styles told Rolling Stone that the album was “all about having sex and feeling sad.” He said he frequently used psychedelics during the songwriting process, and listened to ’60s artists like Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell and Van Morrison when he wasn’t recording. “We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine. We’d just turn the speakers into the yard,” he said. “Joni Mitchell and Van Morrison, those are my two favorites. Blue and Astral Weeks are just the ultimate in terms of songwriting. Melody-wise, they’re in their own lane.”

Styles Said the Album Is About ‘Having Sex & Feeling Sad’

The singer also talked about his time with One Direction, and how being a solo artist has enabled him to pursue his interests more freely. “While I was in the band, I was constantly scared I might sing a wrong note. I felt so much weight in terms of not getting things wrong,” he admitted. “I remember when I signed my record deal and I asked my manager, ‘What happens if I get arrested? Does it mean the contract is null and void?’ Now, I feel like the fans have given me an environment to be myself and grow up and create this safe space to learn and make mistakes.”

Fine Line has 12 tracks and production from Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, and frequent Kanye West collaborator Jeff Bhasker. The tracks “Watermelon Sugar,” “Adore You” and “Lights Up” were released as promotional singles, and the latter peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

1. “Golden”

2. “Watermelon Sugar”

3. “Adore You”

4. “Lights Up”

5. “Cherry”

6. “Falling”

7. “To Be So Lonely”

8. “She”

9. “Sunflower, Vol. 6”

10. “Canyon Moon”

11. “Treat People with Kindness”

12. “Fine Line”

The album will be promoted by the Love On Tour, which starts on April 19, 2020 and will see Styles travel throughout the UK and the United States. You can pre-order tickets for the tour by clicking here.