Could Myla Finks & Chelsea Grover of Hello Sunday Win ‘The Voice’?

Tonight, two 14-year-old teens will belt it out on The Voice semi-finals in the hopes of progressing to this season’s finals.

Hello Sunday consists of Myla Finks and Chelsea Grover, the youngest duo to ever appear on The Voice. Now, fans are itching to find out: could they win? What are their chances?

Read on for our top predictions about Hello Sunday’s chances of winning The Voice.

Could Hello Sunday Win ‘The Voice’?

In advance of tonight’s performances, the popular sports betting site Gold Derby polled viewers to see who they believe will win Season 17. Ricky Duran came in first place with 23% of the votes, followed by Katie Kadan close behind with 20% of the votes. Rose Short finished with 14% of the total votes, with Jake Hoot with 11% of the votes.

Hello Sunday ended the pool with 6% of the total vote, suggesting they likely won’t win the competition. Even if the young teen performers advance to the finals, it seems unlikely that they’ll take the cake.

A poll by Talent Recap has Team Gwen Stefani winning– meaning Rose Short is predicted to take home the trophy. Either way, this does not bode well for Hello Sunday.

The Pair Met at Performing Arts Camp

Chelsea and Myla met just two years ago at performing arts camp. “We met at a summer camp for entertainment in Atlanta, Georgia. We were paired together as the youngsters of the group, but it wasn’t long before we knew we had to be a duo.”

They started creating online videos to get some buzz, and eventually progressed to gigs at local Atlanta events.

This season, Hello Sunday is The Voice’s only singing duo left in the competition. The pair sang “This Is Me” by Keala Settle from The Greatest Showman for their initial audition, and they faced off with Lauren Hall on Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” for their Battle Round audition.

Tonight, they will be singing against 7 other competitors in the hopes of advancing to the finals. After the eight semi-finalists perform, the public will vote on their favorite competitor. Then, the three artists with the most support will make their way, automatically, to the finale. The two artists who score the lowest number of votes will be eliminated. Of the remaining contestants, only one will qualify for the instant save.

And while fans on social media are sure the two singers part of Hello Sunday are related, you should know they’re not. When Kelly Clarkson asked if they were during their blind audition, the two said, “no”, even though they feel like sisters. Both girls are just 14 now, while Chelsea was only 13 during the initial audition. They’re the youngest duo in The Voice history– on top of that, there are only six solo Voice contestants who were their age or younger at the time of competition.

Be sure to tune into The Voice, airing Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC to find out which artists will be progressing to the finals.

