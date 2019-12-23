‘His Dark Materials’ Season 1 Finale: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Tonight is the season finale of His Dark Materials on HBO. This beautifully made TV series is based on the bestselling books and is a strong contender for HBO’s next breakout fantasy series. You’ll likely want to watch live so no one spoils you on what happens at the end. Read on below for more details about the finale.

Time & Channel in the U.S.

The finale of His Dark Materials is tonight, Monday, December 23, 2019. The episode premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) if you’re watching on TV or online. The episode will only be an hour long, ending at approximately 10:01 p.m. Eastern.

The start time on the West Coast might be a little more complicated. The premiere of His Dark Materials will air on TV at 9 p.m. Pacific for people on the West coast. But it will be available starting at 6 p.m. Pacific for West coast viewers who watch via streaming on HBO NOW or HBO GO.

This means that if you live in the West Coast region and watch on TV, you’ll be seeing the premiere a bit later than your counterparts who get the “eastern broadcast” feed versus the “western broadcast” feed. But if you watch it via streaming on the West Coast, you’ll get to watch right at the same time as your eastern counterparts, according to HBO’s online schedule. The online schedule lists HBO GO and HBO NOW streaming as being simultaneous with the Eastern coast release, while HBO West’s TV channel release is later.

The episode will be available On Demand on December 24.

As for what channel the show is on, His Dark Materials airs on HBO in the U.S. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

If you watch in the UK, the finale already aired on BBC One.

The finale is called “Betrayal.” The description reads: “Season 1 finale. As the Magisterium closes in, Lyra assists Asriel’s efforts, but at great personal cost.”

Season 2

A promo for tonight’s episode is below. The season finale is Episode 8 in the season.

His Dark Materials: Season 1 Episode 8 Promo | HBONew episodes of His Dark Materials air Mondays at 9PM on HBO. His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Adapting Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.

Now that the season is coming to an end, you can be assured that the series is already renewed for a new season. The first season was based on Phillip Pullman’s The Golden Compass.

The show was already renewed for a second season back in 2018, which is unusual for a series, ScreenRant reported. It’s also good news, because it means the writers knew they had a second season when they were working on the first. We don’t know yet when Season 2 is premiering, but we do know that it will be eight episodes just like Season 1.

The characters are expected to be largely the same for Season 2 also, although a few may have less screen time because they appear less in the corresponding book. ScreenRant reported that we can expect some new characters too, including John Parry, who only appeared in a video in Season 1. Next season should follow the book The Subtle Knife.