Top 10 Holiday Memes for the 2019 Season

The holidays are finally here: a time for family, friends and sharing a laugh or two. What better way to celebrate the 2019 holiday season than with the best memes?

Here are some of the top memes for the holidays this year.

Christmas Memes

Many Christmas memes poke fun at the amount of money necessary to dish out on family gifts, while others reference Christmas music like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

It should come as no surprise that Christmas presents are the butt of many jokes– the amount of money that Americans spend on holiday gifts has been steadily increasing every year since 2008. Investopedia reports that in 2019, experts estimate the average American spends $920 per person on holiday gifts, which is up from $885 in 2018. 33% of Americans are expected to spend at least $1,000 on gifts.

Other holiday memes point at the amount of food we consume, or make jokes about spending the family with your relatives. In fact, a holiday article in the Chicago Tribune suggests a number of ways to let your family down easy when it comes to telling them you won’t be home for the holidays. One suggestion? “Don’t spring it on them. Give as much advance notice as possible.”

The outlet also suggests celebrating the weekend before with your family or inviting the other family to join your own.

When it comes to food, it’s worth noting that when it comes to food consumption, Christmas ranks third after Thanksgiving and the Super Bowl. Delish.com reports that the average amount of calories consumed per person on an average day is between 2,000 and 2,5000, but one meal at Christmas can weigh in at 3,000 calories (and yes, that’s only one meal.)

And perhaps it should come as no surprise that The Grinch is a staple in the world of holiday memes. The 2,000 film stars Jim Carrey in the title role, along with other recognizable celebrities like Jeffrey Tambor, Molly Shannon, and Taylor Momsen.

2.5 Billion Packages Are Expected to Be Shipped This Holiday Season

To get those gifts in on time, delivery service companies like UPS and FedEx have urged customers to get packages out by certain deadlines. Amazon’s final deadline for standard free delivery, for example, was Tuesday, December 18. FedEx and UPS have Friday, December 21, as the deadlines for overnight delivery.

UPS, for one, tells USA Today that they are expecting nearly twice the normal volume of packages this year with 35 million packages being dropped off daily.

USA Today reports that 2.5 billion packages are expected to be shipped this holiday season, which is up from 2.3 billion in 2018.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘Born This Way’ Christmas Special Online

