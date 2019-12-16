Julianne & Derek Hough Christmas Special Time & Channel

Christmastime is here and with it always comes some fun holiday specials on television. In 2019, brother-sister duo Derek and Julianne Hough are bringing their high-energy singing and dancing to NBC for a holiday variety show called Holidays With the Houghs. Here’s what you need to know about the date, time, channel, performers, and more.

Holidays With the Houghs Date & Time: The Houghs Christmas special is premiering Monday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Holidays With the Houghs Channel: NBC is broadcasting the Christmas special, with a special encore rebroadcast on Monday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Holidays With the Houghs Hosts: Emmy Award-winning choreographers Derek and Julianne Hough will perform in show-stopping musical and dance performances. Their friendly sibling rivalry will be on full display as they compete to put their own spin on everyone’s favorite holiday classics.

Holidays With the Houghs Other Performers: In addition to the Houghs, there will be appearances by top recording artists Kelly Clarkson, Ne-Yo, Ciara, and Alexander Jean (husband and wife duo made up of Mark Ballas and BC Jean), plus comedy sketches, celebrity friends dropping by, and several heartwarming surprises.

Additionally, Derek and talented young dancer Ashur Taylor will perform a special holiday-themed version of the Fred Astaire routine where he dances on the walls and ceilings of a room as it spins around him.

Earlier this month, the Houghs appeared on TODAY to talk about their special, with Derek calling the special “magical.”

It’s incredible, it’s so magical. We put our heart and souls into it — and we’re doing some crazy things,” says Derek. “She is doing some death-defying, she’s rollerskating! I’m dancing on the ceiling. It’s really magical and the music, the singing, the dancing, the choreography, the dancers, it’s full out.”

Julianne adds, “It’s super nostalgic too. Watching something on television with your whole family that everybody can enjoy, it’s just fun. The holiday season is about love and connection and every single guest artist that came on … it was family. Even all the crew! We’ve worked with them since we first were on Dancing With the Stars 12 years ago. Seeing everybody, we had this moment where we looked at each other and said, ‘This is really special!'”

The Houghs also revealed their holiday plans when they were on the TODAY show. Julianne is going to London to visit some friends, while Derek has planned a special getaway for his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert.

Holidays With the Houghs premieres Monday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, right after the finale performances of The Voice, on NBC.

