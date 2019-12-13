Hollywood Christmas Parade 2019 Time & Channel

One of the holliest, jolliest ways to usher in the holiday season is the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, which takes place the weekend after Thanksgiving, but has aired nationally in mid-December since 2015. On hand for the festivities are thousands of spectators, festive performances and plenty of Christmas cheer. Here’s what you need to know about when the parade airs, what channel it airs on, who is hosting and performing and more.

Hollywood Christmas Parade Date & Time: This year’s parade was filmed on Sunday, Dec. 1, but it is airing on Friday, Dec. 13, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Hollywood Christmas Parade Channel: The CW has broadcast the parade nationally since 2015, via local Los Angeles station KTLA, which has broadcast the parade on and off since 1978.

Hollywood Christmas Parade Location: This is the City of Los Angeles’ 87th annual parade, which starts at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Drive. From there, it travels east on Vine St., turns south to Sunset Boulevard and then heads west on Sunset back to Orange Drive.

Hollywood Christmas Parade Hosts: Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney and their three children are the 2019 grand marshals, while the parade is being hosted by TV personalities Laura McKenzie, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton, plus actors Erik Estrada and Dean Cain. It is McKenzie and Estrada’s 11th year hosting; it is the 10th year for Cain, and it’s the ninth year hosting for Williams and Stanton.

Erik Estrada & Laura McKenzie on the Hollywood Christmas ParadeDon't miss the Hollywood Christmas Parade tonight at 8 p.m. right here on KTLA. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Friday, December 14, 2018. 2018-12-14T17:15:49.000Z

Hollywood Christmas Parade Performers: The parade will feature performances by Bret Michaels, the Hollywood cast of Rock of Ages, Shawn Wayans and the kids comedy troupe the Boo Crew, Jesse & Joy, Dionne Warwick, Farrell Dillon, Brandon Jenner, AshenMoon, Brandon Rogers, Mai Wynn, Shelea, James Maslow, Phil Vassar, and American Idol alums Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo, Mikalah Gordon, and David Archuleta.

Hollywood Christmas Parade Other Celebs: Other celebrities joining the 2019 parade include Jon Lindstrom, Daniel Goddard, Kin Shriner, Deidre Hall, Reno Wilson, Isaiah Stannard, Larry Mathews, Scott Baio, Braxton Bjerken, Willie Aames, Matthew Lillard, Scarlett Abinante, Mason Shea Joyce, Everleigh McDonell, Josie Davis, Jennifer Runyon, Patrika Darbo, Lidya Jewett, Sean Carrigan, Art Edmonds, Ryan Stanley, Jennifer Bertrand, Lacey Evans, Judi Evans, Lorenzo Lamas, Burt Ward, Mitch O’Farrell, Leslie Charleson, Kate Linder, Ian Buchanan, David Ryu, and Mark Wallengren.

Hollywood Christmas Parade Balloons, Bands, and More: There are also two equestrian teams, 14 marching bands and drill teams, nearly a dozen giant helium balloons that include the Cat in the Hat, a toy soldier, elves, a gingerbread man, Frosty the Snowman, and a pirate and his treasure, plus an appearance by Santa Claus himself.

Hollywood Christmas Parade Charity: The parade raises funds that go to benefit the Marines Toys for Tots holiday charity campaign. The parade’s Santa Claus, a man named Tim Connaghan who has been with the parade for over 15 years, has been declared the “national Santa” by the Toys for Tots organization.

“I donate my time, services and resources to this highly recognized program,” writes Santa on his website. “This includes photo sessions and public appearances for T4T marketing, special toy distributions in areas of national disasters, attendance at T4T’s Annual Coordinator’s Conference and any other tasks they ask me to do.

“Additionally, with a network of over 2,500 Santas across America, I try to link local Santas to any of the over 800+ regional campaigns in the U.S., the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. For more details on Toys for Tots, or to make a donation, please visit their web site: www.ToysforTots.org.”

READ NEXT: 2019 Hollywood Christmas Parade: How to Watch Online