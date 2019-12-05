Everything You Need to Know About ‘Reprisal’ on Hulu

Hulu is releasing a new drama series Friday (Dec. 6) called Reprisal, a hyper-noir story about a femme fatale who is left for dead and sets out for revenge against those who have done her wrong. Here’s everything you need to know about the first season.

Release Time

Hulu releases its original TV shows at 12:01 a.m. on their scheduled release date, which means Reprisal premieres Friday, Dec. 6 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Yes, that does mean the show is actually available on Dec. 5 in all other U.S. timezones (11:01 p.m. CT/10:01 p.m. MT/9:01 p.m. PT). Sometimes Hulu chooses to release its shows on a weekly basis, but for Reprisal, the entire 10-episode first season is being released all at once on Dec. 6.

Cast

Abigail Spencer, most recently seen on Rectify, Timeless, and Grey’s Anatomy, headlines the show as Katherine Harlow/Doris Quinn, the aforementioned femme fatale. In a recent interview with Awards Circuit, Spencer says that she was really excited to get this kind of meaty role and opportunity.

“[The creators] laid out the tone, the look of this world and everything else. It was kind of like, I am part of this painting, so how do I fit in with the larger scope? Because it is a large world and a lot of characters don’t cross paths until a lot later in the storytelling,” Spencer explains. “We did a lot of experimenting because we want to be inspired by the film and the noir and the femme fatale aspects but we’re trying to create something new. It’s really inspiring because not a lot of people get this opportunity on television.”

Other cast members include Westworld alum Rodrigo Santoro as Joel, a gang leader; Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects) as a burlesque dancer; and several other big names: Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy), Rhys Wakefield (True Detective), Mena Massoud (Aladdin), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man), W. Earl Brown (Deadwood), Rory Cochrane (Empire Records) and Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black).

Plot

Long after being left for dead by her brother and his gang, Katherine Harlow has reemerged far from their world as the charming Doris Dearie. Having enjoyed some years of peace, she now finds her quaint lifestyle on the brink of unraveling, prompting her to embark on a journey to exact her revenge.

She is embroiled back inside the gangland world, wondering who she can trust and who might secretly be out to get her. Meanwhile, a kid named Ethan (Massoud) is in over his head when he joins the Brawlers’ world of the Bang-a-Rang.

The Bang-a-Rang is a burlesque club owned by Burt (Cochrane), though Queenie (DeLaria) played an integral role in getting the club off the ground. She is now in charge of its money and its shows and as such, she has gathered herself a treasure trove of secrets. When Doris returns as Katherine, many of those secrets will come to light.

Reprisal – Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original She's coming to collect. Reprisal is a hyper-noir story that follows a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, sets out to take revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads. Reprisal premieres December 6 on Hulu.

Ultimately, the show is about family. Dysfunctional family, maybe, but a family nonetheless.

“At its core [Reprisal] is about family. A family that seeks to destroy each other,” executive producer Warren Littlefield said in the same interview. “And the family that you build in order to survive and thrive. There will be themes that will be recognizable. It’s quite universal, actually.”

Santoro adds, “All the characters have their own stories. They are so interesting. You can make a movie about any one of them.”

