iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 Performers & Performances

The annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is actually a series of concerts featuring a rotation of artists. The tour runs throughout the month of December, crisscrossing the country from New York to Los Angeles, from Tampa to Minneapolis. The 2019 televised concert is comprised mostly of performances from the December 13 stop at Madison Square Garden, but other nights from the tour are also incorporated into The CW’s broadcast, bringing viewers at home the best of the entire tour.

Headlining the Madison Square Garden concert was Taylor Swift, who celebrated her 30th birthday that day. She performed a setlist that included “Christmas Tree Farm,” “Blank Space,” “Lover,” “ME!,” “You Need to Calm Down,” and an acoustic version of “Welcome to New York,” then she was treated to a birthday serenade by the audience. Z100 radio personality Elvis Duran also presented Swift with a giant, purple and white three-layer birthday cake.

“I’m backstage at Jingle Ball,” she said in an Instagram story. “I’m actually going on first so I go on at 7. I just wanted to say thank you so much to everyone who has wished me happy birthday. I’m like having the most happy, lovely, wonderful day. I just love you all so much. Thank you.”

Swift also shared that Halsey, who also performed for Jingle Ball that night, surprised her with a room full of birthday balloons.

Joining Swift at Jingle Ball 2019 for the first time since 2007 are the Jonas Brothers. They performed their hits “Only Human,” “Cool,” “Burnin’ Up,” “Sucker,” and a new holiday song called “Like It’s Christmas,” and thanked the crowd for their continued support.

“The last time we were on this stage was over 12 years ago,” said Nick Jonas on stage. “The time flies quickly, but you guys have continued to show the love and support, so thank you.”

Lizzo was also among the performers for the Madison Square Garden concert. She performed her hits “Good as Hell,” “Cuz I Love You,” “Water Me,” and “Tempo,” and she told the crowd that performing in such a huge arena was a dream come true.

“I’ve always dreamed of performing at Madison Square Garden. You made my dream come true tonight. I’ve never performed for this many people before,” said the 31-year-old breakout star of 2019.

Rockband 5 Seconds of Summer are on hand to perform their hits “Easier,” “Teeth,” “Who Do You Love,” “Youngblood,” and “She Looks So Perfect,” and Camila Cabello performed a stripped-down version of her hit “Senorita.”

Katy Perry headlined the Los Angeles concert on December 6 with her set that included “Harleys in Hawaii,” “Cozy Little Christmas,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Dark Horse,” “Roar,” “Teenage Dream,” and “Never Really Over.”

Fans will be able to watch the show live on December 13th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast the event as a nationwide special on Thursday, December 19th at 8pm ET.

That concert also included Korean Pop group BTS, Billie Eilish, and Sam Smith.

Fans can also look forward to appearances by Tina Fey, Drew Barrymore, Olivia Wilde, Katie Holmes, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, and more celebrities, so it truly is a star-studded holiday celebration.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball airs Thursday, December 19 from 8 p.m. to 10 pm. ET/PT on The CW.

