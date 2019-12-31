Is In-N-Out Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

In-N-Out Burger is OPEN on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020. The fast food chain will not be altering its regularly scheduled hours of business, so customers will be able to go and grab a burger to ring in the New Year. Read on for a rundown of the complete In-N-Out holiday schedule.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are among the major holidays that In-N-Out stays open for, with some of the others being Valentine’s Day and Christmas Eve. Hours Guide reports that the other holidays In-N-Out remains open for includes:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Thanksgiving Day

Easter Sunday

Christmas Day

That said, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours, and some locations will open late and/or close early. Because of these reasons, it’s a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there to get a burger or whatever your favorite In-N-Out order may be.

You can access the store locator page by clicking here. We put some random locations into the store locator page. It turns out that many of the In-N-Out franchises are closed, but there were some listing open hours. Thus, you will need to put in your city and see what hours are listed on the website.

In addition to being open on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020, In-N-Out is offering a gift card option for the holidays. You can either purchase an individual gift card or a bulk of card through their website. For the former, you can choose from “multiple designs or personalize with your own photo and message” and redeem them at any In-N-Out location in the United States.

In-N-Out Burger Secret Menu

In-N-Out is widely known for its simple menu, which includes three different kinds of burgers (hamburger, cheeseburger, and the Double-Double), french fries, fountain drinks, and milkshakes. But those who frequent the chain known that there is a “secret menu” that is not advertised to regular customers.

There are several specialty items available on the “secret menu.” There’s the Animal Style option for burgers and french fries, which means that they are cooked with mustard and topped with cheese and grilled onions. There are also Neapolitan milkshakes, which are a blend of the three standard flavors: strawberry, vanilla and chocolate.

Those seeking a healthy alternative to the Double-Double can order a Protein Style, which offers burgers wrapped in lettuce. Then there is the less-healthy alternative known as the 4×4, which is constructed with four meat patties and four cheese slices. You will not see these items on any In-N-Out menu, but they are available upon request at all locations.

