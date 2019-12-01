The Irishman True Story: How the Real Mobsters Died

Many people indulging in Martin Scorsese’s Mafia epic have a fascination with the real story behind each character. The Irishman is, on one level, a movie about an old man coming to terms with the costs of his choices. And the gangster lifestyle comes at a cost indeed. (Be forewarned that there will be spoilers for the movie in this article.)

How did the real people behind each character die in real life? What was their cause of death? Who died in gangland hits and what happened? What’s the accuracy of the film? You can see a roundup later in this article.

Character after character, the movie informs us, was bumped off or otherwise met an untimely end. That’s not true, though, of Sheeran and Pennsylvania mob boss Russell Bufalino, his benefactor, who get to enjoy something the Godfather never did: Old age. Of course, as Yeats reminds us, there “is no country for old men” because they are “fastened to a dying animal.” And so we see Sheeran at the end of his life, alone, infirm, in a wheelchair.

As for Jimmy Hoffa, of course, his cause of death is unknown. His body was never found, but he was legally declared dead. Sheeran claimed he shot Hoffa in a house where the Teamsters boss was lured in Detroit. Sheeran confessed in the Charles Brandt book, I Heard You Paint Houses. Some people don’t buy it. (Hoffa’s wife Josephine Poszywak Hoffa died at age 62 in 1980 in Detroit. Her New York Times obituary said she had been “seriously ill with heart problems” for a decade. The article says she never recovered from his disappearance.)

The characters shown in The Irishman were all real people: Jimmy Hoffa (obviously), Frank Sheeran, Russell Bufalino, Chuckie O’Brien, and so forth. Whether the storyline is real is up for debate; as far back as the 1970s, the newspapers were pinpointing a group of suspects that didn’t include Sheeran in Hoffa’s presumed death. Many experts believe that mobster Salvatore “Sally Bugs” Briguglio pulled the trigger at the request of Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano, likely with involvement from Anthony Giacalone and at the ultimate order of Bufalino. In real life, as in the Netflix movie, Tony Pro had a falling out with Hoffa in prison, and Hoffa thought he was meeting Provenzano and Giacalone at a Detroit restaurant the day he disappeared, but they didn’t show. Authorities do believe Hoffa’s foster son, O’Brien, was driving the car that took him to the death house (but even the real Sheeran didn’t think O’Brien knew what was about to go down.) O’Brien is still alive. He lives in Florida, where he continues to deny involvement in Hoffa’s death. In later years, DNA testing did show that a hair from Jimmy Hoffa was found in the car.

Here’s what you need to know about the cause of death of the real characters:

Frank Sheeran

According to his obituary, Frank J. Sheeran, “formerly of Bensalem, PA and Wilmington, DE” died on December 14, 2003. He was described as the “beloved father of MaryAnne Cahill (Richard), Connie Griffin and Delores Miller (Michael); loving grandfather of Christopher, Karen, Brittany and Jake; great grandfather of Sarah.” Interment was to be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon.

The cause of death was cancer, Esquire reported. He was 83 years old. The Brandt book claims that, after confessing, Brandt and Sheeran prayed together and “then he stopped eating. A man who ‘painted houses’ and determined the life expectancy of more than two dozen other men – not counting those he killed in combat – determined his own.”

One of Sheeran’s four daughters has also died. Maryanne Francis (Sheeran) Cahill died at age 69. “Maryanne was a registered nurse and worked at both Fitzgerald Mercy and Bryn Mawr Hospitals. She was passionate about her career and her co-workers at both places became lifelong friends. She was an avid reader and loved to bake for her family,” the obit reads.

Frank’s first wife, Mary Leddy, whom he divorced in 1968, died on April 6, 2005. She was living in West Chester, Pennsylvania, at the time of her death. Frank’s other daughters are still alive, including Peggy, and it’s true she stopped talking to her dad for good when Hoffa disappeared.

Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno

In The Irishman, Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno is played by Domenick Lombardozzi and is seen conspiring to end the life of Jimmy Hoffa. He is the boss of Tony Pro Provenzano.

The real Salerno died in prison in 1992 at the age of 80, according to The New York Times, which described him as “the rough-talking, cigar-chomping boss of the Genovese crime family who rose from running numbers in East Harlem to rigging construction bids on Manhattan skyscrapers.”

The Times obit said that Salerno had been in failing health and had been in prison since 1989. The cause of death was complications after a stroke. He was affiliated with the Genovese Crime Family.

Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano

In the movie (and real life) mobster Anthony Tony Pro Provenzano is shown in a simmering feud with Hoffa. Many experts believe he was involved in ordering Hoffa’s death. Provenzano was one of two mobsters Hoffa thought he was meeting at a restaurant that day.

According to Tony Pro’s obituary in The New York Times, he died at age 71 in a hospital while serving a racketeering sentence in a Lompoc, California prison. The cause of death was a heart attack.

Russell Bufalino

Russell Bufalino, the powerful Pennsylvania crime family leader, died at the age of 91 after spending several years in a nursing home.

A Times Leader article reported that Russell Bufalino had died at age 91 at Nesbitt Memorial Hospital. In the obit, he was described as “the last of Pennsylvania’s old-school Mafioso” and the “don of dons.”

Authorities were concerned that his death would “trigger a power struggle.” The obit said that Bufalino had been living in a nursing home after being released from federal prison in 1989.

A February, 1994 Associated Press article reported that Bufalino had lived in a Kingston nursing home for more than two years. Hospital officials would not release a cause of death, the AP reported, but he was 91. The AP quoted him as one challenging officials to “do something about it” or “leave me alone.”

His wife Carolyn (Carrie) Bufalino died in at Wesley Village, Jenkins Township in 2006 of old age. She was born in 1911.

Angelo Bruno

Angelo Bruno is the powerful Philadelphia crime boss seen hunkering down with Russell Bufalino in The Irishman, presumably plotting nefarious things. In real life, he met a bloody end. Bruno is played by Harvey Keitel.

Bruno was dead in real life by March 21, 1980.

In April 1980, a Standard-Speaker article reported that authorities suspected Bruno’s death “may be” part of “an underworld struggle for control of the East Coast drug trade.” He was “shotgunned to death while sitting in an automobile in front of his home,” the article stated. Theories bandied about ranged from a fight over power to “mob efforts to move into the Atlantic City casino business,” the article reported.

A UPI article in March 1980 reported that Bruno was “gunned down in a gangland-style execution last night as he sat in his car in front of his modest home.” He was 69 and returning from dinner at a South Philly restaurant. The bullet struck him “behind the right ear,” according to the article, which said that the driver was John Stanfa, 39, a contractor. He was also shot but survived and had given Bruno a ride home.

Police were “seeking two suspects, who were on foot,” according to the article. The article claimed that a $250,00 contract was “put on Bruno shortly after Carmine Galante, reputed New York crime boss, was slain.”

It was believed, according to the article, that both killings were related to a power struggle over the casino industry and the Bruno killing also might be connected to the “heroin-smuggling arrest” of two brothers related to Carlo Gambino. Bruno opposed drug dealing and there was concerned he “would talk about drug dealing.”

According to a 1980 article in the Boston Globe, a federal informant told UPI that Bruno was executed on the order of a “top New York crime boss” by a hit team that also murdered Anthony Russo, a New Jersey mob boss. The crime families were feuding over casinos. Bruno already controlled “the alleged numbers racket in New Jersey” and wanted to “stay in charge,” but other families wanted in.

In 1981, the New York Times reported that Philip C. Testa, the new head of organized crime in Philadelphia, was killed by a car bomb at age 56. It was the third violent death linked to Bruno’s shooting, according to the Times. Other deaths included the discovery of the “battered, nude bodies of Antonio Caponigro, 67, and his 69-year-old brother-in-law, Alfred Salerno.”

According to the Times, despite the casino theory, Arthur Shuman, Philadelphia’s Chief Assistant District Attorney, has said investigators “have concluded that Mr. Caponigro ordered Mr. Bruno’s death and was killed in retaliation.”

The Times reported that, before Bruno’s murder, Caponigro “met several times” with Stanfa, who disappeared after testifying before a grand jury.

In August 1980, according to the Philadelphia Daily News, Stanfa and Caponigro (who was known as Tony Bananas) were designated “principal suspects” in Bruno’s death. When Caponigro’s body was found, it was stuffed into a trunk with ripped up $20 bills stuffed into it.

The story said that Stanfa “gave different versions of how the shooting occurred and generally refused full cooperation with police.”

The story described Stanfa as a runner and Caponigro as a high-ranking capo who may have wanted “to increase mob activity in Atlantic City” and open South Jersey and Philadelphia to illegal narcotics, which Bruno opposed. Today, Stanfa is serving a life prison term for other crimes.

Bill Bufalino

Bill Bufalino, the lawyer who constantly showed up to represent members of the Bufalino Crime Family (in real life too), died in a retirement community in Florida in 1992, according to Gangster Report, which indicated Bufalino’s daughter’s wedding was the mob event it was shown to be in The Irishman.

An article in the Arizona Republic, dated May 19, 1990, stated that Bill Bufalino’s cause of death was heart failure at age 72. He died at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and had homes there and in Pompano Beach, Florida. He retired from law practice in 1982. He was described in obits as the attorney for Jimmy Hoffa. According to Vulture, he had leukemia.

Salvatore “Sally Bugs” Briguglio

We see Sally Bugs with his big glasses laying linoleum in the Hoffa death house and peppering Hoffa’s foster son, O’Brien, with endless questions about his fish. In real life, Briguglio, pegged by some experts as the likely Hoffa triggerman, died a violent death outside a Little Italy restaurant.

Way back in December 1975, an article in the Orlando Sentinel said that Hoffa’s disappearance was “approved by the highest echelons of organized crime.” Sally Bugs ahad ties to the Genovese crime family in New York, according to the article. He was “business agent of Local 560 in Union City, New Jersey,” once headed by Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano and, thus, a Provenzano associate.

In real life, he met a bloody end outside Benito’s II restaurant on Mulberry Street. One article in the Lebanon Daily News, on March 14, 1982 said that authorities suspected that Briguglio was executed “because he failed to pay a $10,000 debt.” The killing went unsolved.

In 1978, the AP reported that homicide detectives considered the murder of Briguglio to be “gangland style” and were investigating whether it was a contract killing. Two guns were used. “He had a number of enemies. There are a lot of people out there who wanted him dead,” said Deputy Chief of Detectives Martin Duffy in that article. “But we don’t know who killed him or why.”

He was slain “in a spray of gunfire” around 11:15 p.m. outside the restaurant. Witnesses saw him “struggle with two men, who knocked him to the ground and shot him four times in the face and once in the head.”

There’s no evidence, publicly available anyway, that Sheeran had anything to do with Sally Bugs’ murder.

Crazy Joe Gallo

The Netflix movie shows Sheeran murdering Crazy Joe Gallo Gangland style in a restaurant. Although Sheeran claimed he was the killer, eyewitnesses described short Italian men who look nothing like Sheeran. Presumably his size and Irishness would have made him stand out to witnesses?

An article on Slate.com by Bill Tonelli casts doubt on Sheeran’s stories that he killed both Jimmy Hoffa and Gallo. It says the accepted version of the Gallo death was always that a convicted murderer named Carmine “Sonny Pinto” Di Biase was the killer.

An AP story on April 8, 1972 described how the murder of Joe Gallo went down. Six diners were celebrating his birthday but had “barely finished their clams” when shots rang out and “90 seconds later, Gallo was dead.”

It was one gunman who fired three bullets after bursting into the Clam House by that account. Gallo was shot in the shoulder. “He stumbled to his feet in stunned disbelief” and fled across the room. He was shot a second time, in the buttocks, before making it outside where he collapsed and died. His bodyguard was struck. His sister was also present. There were 20 bullets fired with four guns inside the establishment. It was widely believed that the Gallo hit was revenge for his perceived role in the severe wounding of Joseph Colombo at an Italian event.

The Slate article says the Clam House where Crazy Joe died was owned by a mobster named Matty the Horse. A “hood” connected to the Colombo family saw him there, told his bosses, and was ordered to take Gallo out. The article says newspaper articles at the time described the shooter as looking like Di Biase not Sheeran: “about 5-foot-8, stocky, about 40 years old and with receding dark hair.”

Sheeran was Irish and Swedish and well over 6 foot tall. Gallo’s wife told Slate that there was more than one killer, describing them as “little, short, fat Italians” – again, not Sheeran’s description at all.

A 1972 article in The New York Times reported that Joseph Luparelli, who was in police custody, had claimed that he and four other men killed Gallo. Joseph Yacovelli, acting head of the Colombo family, was believed to have “sanctioned the Gallo murder” – not Russell Bufalino.

Luparelli claimed he was sitting at the clam bar when Gallo walked in. He knew that Gallo had “for several months…been marked for execution by the Colombo family” so he left the restaurant and asked for Yacovelli. At that point, Carmine Di Biase, who was a former Genovese member, called Yacovelli. Then, Di Biase and Philip Gambino, a “Colombo man,” left the restaurant and returned with guns.

Di Biase, Gambino and two unidentified brothers drove to Umberto’s. Luparelli stayed at the wheel of the car as the men entered the restaurant. Di Biase, previously accused of murder, “pulled out a gun and opened fire,” according to The Times. Luparelli later went to the FBI because he was afraid he’d be killed.

No one has been charged in the death.

Albert Anastasia

Although Anastasia is not a character in The Irishman, his murder in a barber shop is shown early on in the film. In real life, the hit took place at the Park Sheraton Hotel on 870 7th Avenue. According to National Crime Syndicate, Anastasia was murdered by two men wearing scarves while he sat in the barber’s chair and his bodyguard went for a walk.

His nicknames were “Mad Hatter” and “Lord High Executioner.” He was at the head for years of Murder Inc., which was a part of the Mafia syndicate that carried out hundreds of hits for the Five Families and Mafia commission. He was put there by Lucky Luciano. Some people think the Genovese Crime Family was behind Anastasia’s 1957 death. See his FBI files here.

