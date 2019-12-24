Is Cracker Barrel Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Merry Christmas! Is your favorite restaurant Cracker Barrel open for holiday meals on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? Well, we have good news and bad news. Cracker Barrel is open on Christmas Eve (but it’s closing early.) The restaurant is closed on Christmas Day. Read on for more details.

Cracker Barrel is Open Part of Christmas Eve & Closed Christmas Day

A Cracker Barrel representative spoke with Heavy about the restaurant’s hours.

Heidi Pearce, Cracker Barrel Corporate Communications, noted: “All 661 stores close at 2:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed through Christmas Day so our employees can celebrate with family and friends. Stores open on December 26 for regular business hours.”

So in short, if you’re wanting to get a Christmas meal from Cracker Barrel or just enjoy a traditional meal there, you’ll need to get there before they close at 2 p.m. local time. The stores won’t open again until December 26.

You can find a location near you here. You can even order carry-out online if you don’t want to eat at the restaurant on Christmas Eve. Just make sure you order it early enough that you have plenty of time to pick up the meal before the restaurant closes its doors for the holiday.

While you’re there, pick up a Golden Almond Bar, now available:

Treat yourself this holiday season! @Hersheys Golden Almond Bar is now available at your local Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 🍫🍫🍫 pic.twitter.com/uFBZ0oUjnD — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) December 18, 2019

If you haven’t eaten at Cracker Barrel for a few months, then you’re in for a surprise. The store’s made some other menu changes recently. Its Sunday Homestyle Chicken is now available to eat any day of the week. This features two chicken breasts dipped in the store’s buttermilk batter, breaded and fried.

In a press release Cracker Barrel noted the following: “Since Cracker Barrel first introduced Sunday Homestyle Chicken many years ago, the response from our guests has been overwhelming. Many of them have made a Sunday tradition out of visiting our stores simply to enjoy this meal, so we are thrilled to now offer it to them every day of the week. And, these guests who already love our Sunday Homestyle Chicken can now enjoy it in a new way through our sweet and smoky Homestyle Chicken BLT, which is drizzled in a delicious maple glaze. Our expanded menu and new seasonal items allow guests to enjoy the familiar, homestyle food they’ve always loved here at Cracker Barrel but in new flavor combinations that reflect our approach to good Southern cooking, just in time for fall.”

As for desserts, you have a choice among Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, French Toast Latte, Fruit Cobbler with Ice Cream, All-American Apple Pie (no sugar added), and Baked Apple Dumplin’.

And of course, the breakfasts are just amazing. You’ll want to be sure and home their famous hashbrown casserole with whatever you order, since it’s so delicious. And the fried apples and blueberry muffin always make a nice touch with breakfast. And who can forget their delicious, light and flaky biscuits?

If you’re planning ahead for the New Year’s holiday, Cracker Barrel restaurants will close at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and reopen at 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

