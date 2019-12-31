Is Dairy Queen Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

If you’re craving a sweet dessert or really need a quick meal on New Year’s Eve 2019 or New Year’s Day 2020, you might be wanting to stop by Dairy Queen. But are the stores open today? According to a Dairy Queen representative, it varies from location to location because they don’t have a chainwide set of hours. Read on for more details.

Dairy Queen Hours Vary By Location. Some Are Open for the Holidays, But Not All.

A Dairy Queen representative told Heavy the following about New Year’s Eve and Day hours: “It varies by location. The day to day business operations, including holiday hours, are determined at the store level by the independent franchise operators and their management teams. We recommend that fans use the store locator and call ahead to their local DQ to clarify open/close times.”

In other words, whether a Dairy Queen is open or closed is a decision made by local stores and not by the nationwide headquarters. Some stores will be opening late on New Year’s Day or closing early on New Year’s Eve, so check the local stores for their hours near you.

Some Dairy Queen locations are offering their own specials for the holidays. For example, a Dairy Queen in Ripley, West Virginia is offering medium smoothies on sale for $1.99 this week.

Meanwhile, the Alliance Dairy Queen in Alliance, Ohio is offering a sale on New Year’s Eve only. This event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and includes 50 percent off everything, including cakes and novelty items.

The Dairy Queen in West Saint Paul is having a New Year’s giveaway with winners announced on January 2.

The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Cornwall, Ontario is letting the first 150 fans who purchase a 10-inch Oreo Blizzard Cake get a free small blizzard for a whole year.

And during business hours on New Year’s Eve, the Whiteland Dairy Queen in Indiana is offering half-off any blizzard or DQ cake that’s 8″-round or larger (in stock only.)

So as you can see, it’s very important to check your local Dairy Queen’s Facebook page and Twitter page to see if they’ve posted any sales or specials for New Year’s that are unique to their stores.

Many Dairy Queen stores are offering some seasonal specials right now. There’s the “Two Good To Be True” special, where you can get a Spicy Sweet Glazed chicken strip basket or a Honey BBQ Glazed chicken strip basket.

There’s also a holiday happiness special. The blizzard of the month is a Peppermint Hot Cocoa with peppermint candy cane pieces, choco chunks, cocoa fudge, and whipped topping at participating locations.

The blizzard of the month is a Peppermint Hot Cocoa with peppermint candy cane pieces, choco chunks, cocoa fudge, and whipped topping at participating locations.

And there’s a new blizzard menu that includes a heath caramel brownie blizzard, a snickers blizzard, a harvest berry pie blizzard, and a snickerdoodle cookie dough blizzard. These sound delicious.

If you’re in Texas, you can also get the DQ Texas mobile app for extra specials.

