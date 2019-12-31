Is HEB Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

It’s the time of year when families and friends celebrate the holidays together, including ringing in the New Year. But it’s also the time of year when things can get so hectic that you might forget something at the last minute. Because of this, many shoppers are wanting to know if HEB is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, there’s good news. HEB is open.

HEB Is Open on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

On New Year’s Eve, all HEB stores will be open their regular hours. This includes curbside pickup and home delivery, according to HEB’s holiday hours webpage.

On New Year’s Day, the stores will also be open their regular hours. This includes curbside pickup and home delivery. The pharmacy will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

This means that if you need to make a trip to HEB, don’t’ worry. The store will be open.

The only holidays that HEB is consistently closed for are Christmas Day and Easter Day. So you can do all your shopping today and not worry about the store being closed.

HEB offers a lot of great options for New Year’s that will help your family quite a bit. First, you can find a guide to cooking a turkey here along with a lot of great recipes, like beer can turkey, brick grilled turkey, turkey roulade, and more. HEB also has a ham and tamale guide, and a guide to cooking travel-friendly side dishes, carb aware dishes, and perfect pies and desserts. Click here to find an HEB location near you.

HEB’s also offering custom cakes, beef ribeye roast, beef brisket, pork loin roast, and numerous Christmas recipes that you might be interested in this holiday season.

HEB’s been in the news a lot recently. It just upgraded its mobile app and brought a lot of new features. You can place orders for curbside or home delivery through the app, redeem coupons, and browse the store. It’s available in iOS and Android. HEB also just expanded its presence in Houston. It opened a 90,000-square-foot store in the MacGregor community and a 102,000-square-foot store in The Woodlands.

This season, HEB’s been taking part in its annual Feast of Sharing. This year, the staff was prepared for 10,000 people, KRISTV shared. A jazz band provided entertainment, a live DJ was present, and kids got to enjoy facepainting. There were Santa pictures, arts and crafts, and more. It was a great way to give back to the community, and more than 1,500 people volunteered to help. Many people say this is their favorite tradition all year long. Any leftovers after the Feast of Sharing were given to Metro Ministries, so nothing went to waste. Officials said that for some who went to the meal this year, this was their only Christmas meal so it meant a lot.

