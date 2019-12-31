Is Hobby Lobby Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

If you’re wanting to get a jumpstart on arts and crafts for the new year, Hobby Lobby can be a great destination. The stores will be open on both New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020. Read on for more details about hours and specials.

Hobby Lobby Is Open for New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

If you love Hobby Lobby, you’re in luck. The stores are open for New Year’s Eve and Day this year. A representative from Hobby Lobby told Heavy the following hours of operation:

New Year’s Eve – 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

New Year’s Day – 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Typically, Thanksgiving and Christmas are the only holidays where Hobby Lobby is closed.

If you’re interested in specials at Hobby Lobby, you can view the weekly ad here, which is updated every Sunday.

You can either take advantage of the coupons and specials in the store or by shopping online at HobbyLobby.com.

Here are some of the specials, which are subject to change at any time. Wall decor is 50 percent off for certain categories, and some New Year’s items will be 40 percent off. Furniture is always 30 percent off, and the remaining Christmas items are 80 percent off. The weekly ad includes a 40 percent off regular price coupon that you’ll want to take advantage of.

Additional discounts that are expected to be good through January 4 include 50 percent off custom frames, 50 percent off some categories of jewelry making, fabric 40 percent off by the yard, sewing machines priced from $69.99, paper studio items 50 percent off, art supplies in most categories 40 percent off, crafts in certain categories are 40 percent off, frames in specific categories (not photo frames) are 50 percent off, and there are special prices on some party items too. Best-selling books are always 40 to 50 percent off the marked price. Wearable art is also being offered at a discounted price, along with yarn and needle art. Some floral items are 50 percent off.

Hobby Lobby has also been in the news lately. On Christmas day, Hobby Lobby took out full-page newspaper ads in many locations that quoted the Luke 2:11 Bible verse: “Today in the town of David a savior has been born to you; He is Christ the Lord.” In a press release, Hobby Lobby said: “This ad serves as a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and celebrates what millions of people around the world and for centuries have considered a turning point in human history—the birth of Jesus Christ.”

Hobby Lobby has also recently celebrated a number of grand openings, including in Knoxville, Tennessee, Wichita, Kansas, Solon, Ohio, Roseville, Michigan, Tyler, Texas, and Oregon City.

In October, Hobby Lobby partnered with Operation Christmas Child to fill schoolboxes for children in need with items like toys, school supplies, hygienic items, and notes of encouragement. The boxes were offered for customers to purchase and pack. In 2018, more than 10.6 million shoeboxes were collected. Operation Christmas Child often sends them to children in places like Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda, and Ukraine. This is just one of many ways that Hobby Lobby seeks to reach out to the community.

