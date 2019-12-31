Is McDonald’s Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020

If you’re craving McDonald’s this New Years Eve or New Years Day, we’ve got some great news for you. Most McDonald’s locations are open on New Years Eve and New Years Day. But because McDonald’s is a franchise, those hours vary by location.

Be sure to check your local McDonald’s before you try to stop over for a New Years Big Mac. A McDonald’s representative did not respond to a media inquiry as of this publication.

For a definite answer on whether McDonald’s is open or closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, type your location into the McDonald’s locator or call your local McDonald’s.

Here’s what you need to know:

Most McDonald’s Locations Are Closed on New Years Day & Open New Years Eve

There is no simple answer to whether or not McDonald’s is open or closed on New Years Eve and New Years Day. McDonald’s locations are operated by franchisees, and some specifics about business operations are up to the discretion of the franchise owners. Among those are whether or not to open on New Years Eve and New Years Day. However, most locations are open on both Tuesday, December 31, 2019 and Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Unfortunately, as of this publication, a media inquiry to McDonald’s was unanswered. If you’re traveling on New Year Eve or New Years and want to stop through a drive-thru for a Big Mac, some all-day breakfast options or a McCafé beverage, odds are good that the location near you will be open. To verify the hours at the McDonald’s most convenient to you this holiday season, check McDonald’s store locator with up-to-date hours or call your local McDonald’s to see if they’re open.

Also, if you’re stopping by McDonald’s on a holiday, be sure to be kind to the employees. They aren’t making any extra money, according to McDonald’s corporate website.

McDonald’s website says, “We don’t pay any additional amounts to employees working on evenings, weekends, or bank holiday days. All hourly-paid staff can choose which hours and on which days they are available to work and will not be scheduled outside of their requested availability. There is, however, a premium pay rate for those working between midnight and 6am.”

The McDonald’s Holiday Pie Is Back at Select Locations

The McDonald’s holiday pie is back at some locations, according to Delish, and people are pumped. It’s only being offered at some spots, so don’t get too excited until you check with your local store. But some people have reported spotting the elusive treat.

“McDonald’s snuck this bad boy on their menu and I decided it was appropriate to try it and make a review video for it!” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Holiday Pie, yes it is an addiction,” wrote another.

According to the McDonald’s website, the holiday pie is a “creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles.” It is 260 calories.

