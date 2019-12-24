Is Publix Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Merry Christmas! Whether it’s Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, you’re likely going to need something last-minute from the grocery store. But where can you go that’s actually open? Well, if you were wanting to shop at Publix, we have good news and bad news. Stores are open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day 2019.

Publix Stores Are Open Christmas Eve & Closed on Christmas Day

You may be used to seeing Publix open on some other holidays, but for Christmas Day you’ll be out of luck. However, stores are open on Christmas Eve, so you’ll just need to get your shopping done early.

Publix’s holiday store hours webpage reads that all stores are closed on Christmas Day. For Christmas Eve it reads: “All stores open at regular hours and close at 7 p.m. Store hours may vary. Locate a store near you for specific store hours.”

So where can you go if you really needed to pick up something on Christmas Day? Many CVS and Walgreens stores are open if you need something last-minute.

Publix will resume normal hours December 26. But the store is closed all day on December 25, 2019. Although this may make Christmas shopping a little tougher for you, it’s a really good thing for Publix employees who get to enjoy the holiday without the stress of having to work or ask for time off.

Publix typically offers holiday meals that you can order online, either for delivery, in-store pickup, or curbside pickup. These include fully cooked turkey dinners with all the sides, but those require 48 hours advance notice. Since it’s too late to get these for Christmas, you might want to keep them in mind for a New Year’s meal.

You can also get same-day delivery from Publix powered by Instacart. That means you can get your groceries delivered if you order on Christmas Eve. Publix is currently offering a free month of Instacart Express where all deliveries are free for orders over $35 with the code GETEXPRESS30. Learn more here.

Publix Recipes & News

You can also find a number of great recipes on Publix’s website here. So if you have all the ingredients and just need some help putting it all together, then Publix can help you today.

Here’s a look at Publix’s cookie recipe.

Here's a look at Publix's cookie recipe.

Cookiepalooza. Publix Aprons® Recipes.These cookies are far from cookie-cutter. Make these unique and distinctive dessert recipes for a sweet and satisfying treat.

And here’s a look at their “holiday trimmings” recipes.

Holiday Trimmings. Publix Aprons® Recipes.One of the best parts of the holidays is the food, and these Publix Aprons® recipes just made the holidays even better. Enjoy them all, and don't forget to let the roast rest before slicing in order for it to soak up maximum ﬂavor.

Last year, Publix had a sweet Thanksgiving ad that you might want to check out below. Don’t forget what’s most important on this holiday.

Catching Up; A Publix Thanksgiving story.This Publix Thanksgiving story is a little reminder that in a world that moves so fast, it's important to slow down, take time, and make memories with the ones you love. So let's perfect that pie recipe, share a story, and make new memories around the table.

News Channel 8 just reported on the commercial again this year, noting that it is still making people cry.

This year, Publix released a new holiday ad for Christmas 2019. You can watch it below. It’s another incredibly sweet commercial that you’ll love.

In other news, Publix has committed another $2 billion to fight food insecurity, Tampa Bay Business Journal reported. This brings the total to $4 billion.

Publix has also contributed more than 295 million pounds of food to local food banks through a perishable recovery program. That’s one way to really live out the holiday spirit and give back to others.