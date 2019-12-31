Is Sam’s Club Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

If you need some last-minute shopping for New Year’s Eve 2019 or New Year’s Day 2020, then you might want to visit Sam’s Club. But is it open? Well, we have good news and bad news. Sam’s Club is open on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

Sam’s Club Is Open NYE & Closed New Year’s Day

A Sam’s Club representative talked to Heavy about the store’s holiday hours. They said: “We close at 6 pm on NYE and are closed New Years Day. We have an instant savings book going on right now and it has some great deals.”

So if you want to stop by Sam’s for the holidays, you’ll need to get there before they close early for New Year’s Eve.

Find the store nearest you by clicking here.

The store also has a great instant savings book with a lot of deals you might want to take advantage of. The specials are good December 26 through January 26 and include more than $8,600 in savings. Here are just a few of the items offered in the book:

$2.50 off POM Wonderful Pomegranate Juice

$1.50 off Lance Sandwich Crackers and Cookies 40 count

$3.75 off KIND bars 18 ct. variety pack

$2 off Any Totino’s Pizza Rolls and/or Go-Gurt

$1.50 off Skinny Pop Popcorn 14 oz. original, 12 oz. butter, or UTZ Cheese Ball Barrell 35 oz.

$5 off Member’s Mark 8 pc Fliplock Food Storage Containers

$4 off any Dunkin’ Donuts 45 oz Ground Coffee

$4 off Tide Liquid and/or Powder

$8 off Oral B or Sonicare Brush Heads, Oral B Battery Brush, or Crest Whitestrips

$10 off any 2 Pampers Diapers and/or wipes

$4 off Hotel Premiere Collection by Member’s Mark Queen and/or King Pillows (two pack)

$20 off Serta Manager’s Office Chair

$40 off Shark Rotator Pet Plus Vacuum

$40 off LG 50″ Class 7300 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

$30 off Linksys AC2150 Wi-Fi Tri-Band Router

$150 off HP 17.3″ HD Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor

$300 off Dell Inspiron 7373 13.3″ Full HD 2-in1 Touchscreen Laptop

$20 off Royal Cross-Cut 18-Sheet Shredder or Micro-Cut 80-Sheet Auto Feed Shredder

$500 Off Pro-Form Trainer 8.0 Treadmill

$150 off Stamina X AMRAP Rowing Machine

$200 off LG Ultra Capacity Top Load Washer & Dryer Suite in White

$500 off Sienna Bedroom Set

$500 off Cedar Elite Sauna

$2,000 off Everlast Grand Estate 90-Jet Spa

Sam’s has an instant savings book online here that you can check out. It may include different offers than are listed in the savings book sent to members. These are savings you can add to your cart if shopping online, such as $100 off a Serta Perfect Sleeper Glenmoor 2.0 Pillowtop Queen Mattress.

Sam’s Club has been in the news lately too. They’ve agreed to acquire technology from WPP’s Triad, AdAge reported. Earlier this year, Walmart decided to bring digital advertising sales and analytics in-house. This had lost Triad their biggest account, but now they’ve gained Sam’s Club. Triad CEO Sherry Smith told AdAge in a statement: “Our Triad team and the technology stack developed to run the Sam’s Club digital retail media program have been very successful. We’re committed to supporting Sam’s Club and their advertising clients with a smooth transition over several months, and we wish them continued long-term success.”

