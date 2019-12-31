Is Walgreens Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Happy New Year’s! While you’re ringing in the New Year and saying goodbye to the old, can you go to Walgreens for your last-minute shopping needs? If you’re reading this, then you’re likely needing to do some last-minute preparations for New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, there’s good news. Yes, most Walgreens stores are open on New Year’s Eve and Day, just like they were for Christmas.

Many Walgreens Stores Will Be Open New Year’s Eve 2019 & New Year’s Day 2020

Most Walgreens stores will be open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. In fact, a local Walgreens representative told Heavy that most of the 24-hour Walgreens will be open for their full 24-hours on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Many stores that aren’t 24-hour stores will be open too. However, hours can vary at individual locations, so it’s a good idea to check with your local Walgreens and confirm the hours for the two holidays.

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on New Year’s Eve & Day. You’ll also notice that many pharmacies have different hours from the stores and may be closed on New Year’s Day, so you’ll want to use that locator to contact your local pharmacy too.

In addition, Norton Prompt Care centers at Walgreens will be open on New Year’s Eve and Day too, although hours may be different.

We hope you don't need us during the holidays but if you do, our Norton Immediate Care Centers and Norton Prompt Care at Walgreens locations will be open for same-day care or you can access a provider 24/7 from wherever you are via Norton eCare.https://t.co/S23QGn1niG pic.twitter.com/jVxGg705qB — Norton Healthcare (@Norton_Health) December 23, 2019

Walgreens Specials

If you’re looking for some fun things to buy at Walgreens to kick off the New Year, here are some ideas. You can buy photo cards to send to friends and family. This is a great idea if you ran out of time to send Christmas cards, but still want to do something special. There are all sorts of options and designs available to you, so you can celebrate the New Year by sending a really cute card to your friends. You can also buy 2020 planners to help you get off on the right foot for the new year. Photo calendars are another great idea and even offer same-day pickup in some locations. You can get wall calendars, wood easel calendars, desktop calendars, or poster calendars.

If you’re looking for specials, Walgreens has you covered there too. They offer gifts of the week, along with weekly ads and coupons.

If you need help with the diet after your big holiday meals, Walgreens is going to open “Jenny Craig at Walgreens” centers at 100 Walgreens across the country. These locations will open starting in January 2020, and will include customized meal plans, meal deliveries, and one-on-one consultations. This is the first time Jenny Craig services have been available at a national drug store chain.

The 100 locations will open in Walgreens at 20 states around the country, including Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and more. All will open in January, and additional locations and online opportunities are also being considered. This is part of a neighborhood health initiative that Walgreens is starting to encourage healthy living. Select Walgreens also offer diagnostic lab-testing, urgent care, primary care, optical care, and more.

Of course, the Jenny Craig locations won’t be opening until January 2020, so it shouldn’t be too much longer now. Right after the holidays are over tends to be the perfect time to start a new healthy living initiative.

