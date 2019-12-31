Is Wendy’s Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020

If you’re craving a Baconator or a Frosty at the turn of the decade, you might be in luck. Some Wendy’s locations are open on New Years Eve and New Years Day. However, this is up to each location.

“In regards to holiday hours for New Year’s Eve and New Years Day, this is up to each store location,” Wendy’s said in a statement to Heavy.

Before you hit the road, be sure to check the hours at your local Wendy’s here or give them a call to confirm whether they are open.

But if your Wendy’s is open, you’ve got an even bigger bonus. Wendy’s if offering special holiday deals nationwide.

Here’e what you need to know:

Some Wendy’s Are Open on New Years Eve & New Years Day

meryl can have a little french fries, as a treat. https://t.co/jzfNyNqSUx — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 19, 2019

Some questions are easier to answer than others. Are Frostys delicious? Yes. Is Wendy’s open on New Years Eve and New Years Day? Well, that depends.

To be sure about the hours at your local Wendy’s, look up your local Wendy’s here and check the hours for the holiday. While you’re at it, you can even place an order online. You can also look up a Wendy’s by country, state and county here. When in doubt, give your local Wendy’s a call to double check whether they are open.

Wendy’s is a franchise, which means some decisions, like whether to open on holidays, are up to an owner’s discretion. If you want to turn your cravings into profit, check out the Wendy’s franchise page.

“It’s an exciting time to join and grow with The Wendy’s Company. Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy’s® restaurant in 1969 and we continue to follow his sound principles to ensure we build upon our position as a quality leader in the Quick Service Restaurant (“QSR”) industry,” the page says.

Wendy’s Is Offering Deals Through the Wendy’s App

Get twice the flavor for just $5 with Wendy’s 2 for $5. Come in and get two of your favorites today. pic.twitter.com/LzaDAf6iCC — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 18, 2019

Are you craving a Baconator? Are you craving TWO Baconators?? Or how about some Baconator fries? Wendy’s is offering deals on all of these items and more. The specials are exclusive to the Wendy’s app. Consumers must place their order via the Wendy’s mobile app and can only use one offer per order.

The deals are:

$1 6pc Chicken Nugget

Buy One Baconator Get a Second for $1

Free Baconator Fries with Premium Combo

Free Large Fry with Mobile Order Purchase

Wendy’s is offering deals on the 6-piece and 10-piece chicken nugget, Baconators, Baconator fries, large fries, the spicy chicken sandwich and spicy 6-piece nuggets. You can even get a deal on the Wendy’s classic, Dave’s Single, named for its founder, Dave Thomas. In other words, you can get a great deal on some of the best food Wendy’s has to offer. Wendy’s is also offering deals for its in store promotions. Its 2 for $5 deal is back. With the deal, you can get two of any of the following items for $5:

Dave’s Single®

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

10 PC. Spicy Nuggets

10 PC. Crispy Nuggets

