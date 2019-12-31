Is Whataburger Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

We’re saying goodbye to 2019 and ringing in the New Year, which means it’s time to treat yourself. Whether you’re wanting a delicious but quick meal on New Year’s Eve 2019 or something to enjoy while watching football on New Year’s Day 2020, fast food is often a great choice. And for many, there’s no better fast food choice than Whataburger. We have great news: Whataburger is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Whataburger Is Open New Year’s Eve & Day

We have good news. Whataburger locations are open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for their regular hours, a representative confirmed with Heavy. “The only day restaurants close is Christmas Day. Otherwise we’re open 24/7, 364 days a year.”

This is different from Christmas Eve when Whataburger closed early or Christmas Day when Whataburger was closed all day and didn’t reopen until 6 a.m. the day after Christmas. Whataburger is remaining open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, so the store’s hours won’t be affected or shortened in any way for these holidays.

You can find the closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here.

Whataburger News & Specials

Whataburger is offering a number of specials, including a new Breakfast Burger for a limited time that is being served from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. daily. The Monterey Melt is also available for a limited time. Note that these specials could change and aren’t guaranteed.

Whataburger’s online store sells apparel and other items, some with Christmas themes. For example, they have a Christmas Sweater in orange and white. Or you can get a beanie and scarf in Whataburger colors. They also have custom boots, ketchup tees, and shirts with cute sayings like “Don’t Veto My Taquito.” You can even get custom Whataburger canvas shoes or running shoes. Special Whataburger socks, a James Avery fry charm, and a fry backpack are other options. You can get custom YETIs, Pez dispensers, and a buildable restaurant too.

Things have changed more recently for Whataburger. It was sold to a Chicago-based firm called BDT Capital Partners in June 2019. The investment business has bought a majority stake in the company and the original owners, the Dobson family, still have a minority stake. Although many are worried about the news, the Dobsons assured Whataburger fans that they’ll still deliver food that will make Texans proud and this is just a means for helping the business grow and expand even more. And the food, indeed, has continued to be delicious.

Here’s a fun New Year’s trivia tip for you. The first Whataburger opened in Corpus Christi, Texas in August 1950. But on New Year’s Day 1950, Harmon Dobson wrote in a journal entry that he prophesized he would have a promising year. Later in May, he financed Paul Burton’s idea for a specialized hamburger spot in Texas. They trademarked Whataburger in June. Their partnership ended about a year later, when Dobson wanted to raise prices and Burton disagreed. Burton had franchise rights to all San Antonio area locations until he died in 1970. But despite their partnership’s disagreement, they still created one of the most delicious fast food restaurants known today.

