Jay Pharoah Is JJ Evans in ‘Good Times’ Live Cast

In May, ABC aired its first installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience by recreating episodes from the 1970s sitcoms All in the Family and The Jeffersons. Now, the network is back at it with two live episodes of All in the Family and Good Times.

Tonight’s Good Times cast will include A-listers like Viola Davis, Andre Braugher, and Jay Pharoah. The latter will be playing JJ Evans.

The Role Was Originally Played by Jimmie Walker

Jay Pharoah is working hard to get his JJ Evans right for you! 🤣😂 #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience is LIVE TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/5GcomerZMM — ABC (@ABCNetwork) December 18, 2019

When Good Times took off in the 70s, the role of JJ Evans was played by Jimmie Walker. JJ is the oldest son of Florida and James Evans Sr.

For his work on the show, Walker was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series in 1975 and 1976. The actor’s other big hits include Let’s Do It Again with John Amos, and The Greatest Thing That Almost Happened with James Earl Jones.

As fans of Good Times are aware, JJ Evans is famous for his catchphrase “Dy-no-mite!” which was the subject of a TV commercial for Panasonic cassette players in the mid-1970s.

JJ Is Known for The Catchphrase “Dy-no-mite!”

Good Times – JJ double clutching 2016-07-15T03:39:35.000Z

Pharoah is a great pick for the role, and he can certainly bring the comedy. The actor joined the cast of SNL in 2010 for the series’ 36th season. He has been performing stand-up comedy in theaters and clubs since the ripe age of 15. Pharoah’s career is still going strong with four projects in post-production including Bad Hair, The Adventures of Drunky, Spinning Gold, and All My Life.

The actor has made it clear that he is excited to portray Evans. He recently tweeted, “Good times is going to be so [11 fire emoji] #DYNOMITE.”

Last May’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience was a huge success and was nominated for three Emmy Awards, taking home the win for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). As the New York Post notes, the premiere averaged 14.29 million viewers and a 2.86 rating in the 18-49 age demographic. With playback, the show reached 23.5 million viewers.

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, tells the New York Post, “The holiday season is the perfect time for families to come together and enjoy another ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ special on ABC. Only Jimmy and Norman can top what they accomplished the first time. From the superstar talent to the unforgettable music and the richly deserved Emmy win, their collective vision has introduced a whole new generation of people to these groundbreaking and timeless stories – and now with ‘Good Times’ as part of the lineup, this will surely be another can’t-miss television event.”

Kimmel adds on, “Being a part of Norman Lear’s world was a career highlight; and working with great actors on these great shows was so much fun, we couldn’t resist tackling a holiday episode of ‘All in the Family’ and one of my favorites, ‘Good Times.'”

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times will air tonight at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

