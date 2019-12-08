Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Still Together? Yes

Since they were first spotted together, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have become a power couple. As of December 2019, the two are still together and planning a wedding sometime in 2020. The pair are just as active in business. Both have lucrative endorsement and promotional deals with top brands.

Lopez Is Open to Having Another Child

Both Rodriguez and Lopez are parents. Lopez’s twins, whose father is singer Marc Anthony, have helped the singer better understand how to be in the lives of Rodriguez’s daughters. “When we got engaged, they were super happy … they know there is nothing but love for them always,” she told People about their reactions. Having more children might be something that the singer is open to after marrying Rodriguez. “I would like to try,” she said in the same interview.

The Couple Have Numerous Options for Their Wedding Venue

The couple live in a Bel Air mansion that is estimated to cost $28 million. According to Life and Style, the property features not only a pool, but a large private lake. Cabanas as well as large outdoor settings highlight the calm and casual aesthetic. The pair is not planning their nuptials on the expansive property though. Sources close to the JLo told the magazine “they’re toying over venues such as The Bahamas, The Hamptons, Hawaii or even a private island.”

For his part, Rodriguez has different ideas for the wedding. He joked while on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that there might be a cheaper way to have the ceremony. When the host suggested Lopez’s Super Bowl performance, the former baseball player saw the bright side of using the venue. “I can probably save some money,” he said of the suggestion. “NFL, Fox, they’ll all pay for it.”

This Power Couple Is Also a Team

The two have formed their own team, much of it grounded in their similarities. “We’re really alike in our drive, in our ambition. He’s an athlete. He wanted to be the best. I’m the same way. I just want to be great at what I do. We’re both like that,” the singer said during an interview with Elle. We’re both super-hard workers. We’re driven by our passions. And we have a tremendous amount of respect for each other.”

That “partnership” between the pair also extends to how they deal with decisions. “Everybody in the room can be talking, and if he says something, I key in on it, and if everybody in the room is kinda in his ear and I go, ‘I don’t think that’s the right thing,’ he’ll hear me; he’ll listen,” she stated to the publication. He knows I only have his best interest at heart, and I only want him to thrive and succeed and to be his best self. And I believe that he wants that for me. He wants me to be seen and to get what I deserve. Like, he’s made his half a billion. And he’s like, ‘I want you to have that.'”

Rodriguez himself showed off their work ethic on Instagram. In a video posted to his account, the personality is seen working out with Lopez. Both have an intense workout under the guidance of a personal trainer. In a lighthearted moment, Rodriguez takes a second to propose again to the singer. Of course, she said yes again while hard at work on one of the machines.