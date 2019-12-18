Jewel Harris, JR Smith’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jewel Harris, wife of NBA free agent JR Smith, is receiving a lot of love and compassion online after sharing an emotional video on Instagram, in which she prays that her husband and his alleged mistress, actress Candice Patton, find their way to the right path of forgiveness.

While the couple briefly broke up before getting engaged in 2015, Smith and Harris tied the knot in 2016, and now share four children together. While they seemed to be a happy family, with daughters Demi, Peyton, Dakota and Denver, it appears there’s some issues going on between mom and dad.

Here’s what you need to know about Jewel Harris…

1. Smith Recruited Their Daughter Demi To Propose to Harris

Smith and Harris’s daughter, Demi, was born on February 9th, 2009, and in a since-deleted video posted on Smith’s Instagram account, Demi was seen presenting the engagement ring to Harris, and saying, “Mommy, will you marry us?”

Demi is Smith’s daughter from a previous relationship, she’s currently in the 5th grade, and Peyton, who was born on April 20th, 2009, is from a previous relationship of Harris’s, however, they both raise their eldest daughters as a unit. They also have daughters Dakota and Denver.

2. Harris & Smith’s Daughter Dakota Was Born 5 Months Premature

Harris is the CEO of Kota Bear, which is a site dedicated bringing “preemies birthed into greatness,” a charity which helps bring awareness and support to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit families.

Dakota’s story is detailed on their website. It reads from their daughter’s perspective: ” I was born 5 months premature at 22 weeks. I made my grand entrance into this world on January 2, 2017 weighing in at a whopping 1 lb. I even went under 1 lb during my hospital stay.

My parents did not expect me until May 2017, so, yes, I was 4 months early, but I was ready to meet my beautiful family. I resided in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for 141 days until I got big and strong enough to go home. So, just like me, there are thousands of premature babies that come into the world and their families are not prepared. So, it is our mission to help them!”

3. Harris & Smith Showed Cracks In Their Relationship Beginning In October

On Smith’s birthday two years ago, Harris captioned a photo on Instagram, “My Life Partner, Lover and friend!! I do my best to celebrate you everyday but today is extra special bc on 9/9 a king was born. You are so special to so many people..I pray that you reciprocate all that you put out across the board. Today is YOUR Day handsome I LOVE YOU.”

However, Harris was singing a different tune in October. She captioned a photo of them, “Enjoying the Present!! The Past is Behind us and Ahead is too far gone,” which is exactly around the time rumors between him and Patton first popped up online. Ever since then, Harris has only posted pictures of her efforts with Kota Bear, her kids, or motivational quotes.

4. Smith Deleted Six Years Of Instagram Posts After Cheating Rumors Surfaced

Smith has yet to directly respond to the accusations being made concerning his affair with Patton. After eagle-eyed online users noticed him walking what appeared to be the actress’s dog via Instagram Live, and flirty notes in each other’s comments sections, the former Cleveland Cavaliers’ player deleted three years worth of posts on his own Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/hYeEEetfF8/

After Harris posted her praying video on December 17, which seemed to out him and Patton, he deleted three more years of posts. Smith’s most recent Instagram post is a quote the he shared on December 1, 2013.

5. Smith Was Romantically Linked To Rihanna & K.Smith Before Marrying Harris

Before tying the knot and sharing a beautifully blended family with Harris, he was linked to more than a few high profile celebrities. He briefly dated Solange Knowles in 2007, and while playing with the New York Knicks, he reportedly hooked up with Rihanna in 2012.

That same year, Smith was linked to singer K. Michelle, who didn’t have very many nice things to say about their relationship to Baller Alert. She said,

“J.R. isn’t a good guy, though. He started off a good guy, but it was me. I tried to push him away. J.R. has his own mental issues and he started to take advantage of my kindness because you know, when a man knows he got you and you’re fighting for him, that’s when they clown. [After the radio interviews] he was like, ‘I got her and I’ma do this,’ and it was a little bit too much. And so what I don’t like about J.R. now is that, he can be in the same room with me and he’ll tell other players and stuff, ‘Oh my god, I gotta move because she’s going to be tryna bother me.’ Boy, don’t nobody want you! And the players you’re telling are actually really close to me so they’re laughing at you J.R. I don’t want you. Your girlfriend, whatever she is, please, she don’t have to call me no more!!!”

READ NEXT: Terry Gross, Host of NPR’s ‘Fresh Air’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know