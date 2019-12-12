John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s Christmas Special Time & Channel 2019

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are back with another holiday special this Christmas season. A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy 2019 premieres tonight, December 12 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on NBC, and will feature special guest appearances by Awkwafina, Kim Kardashian, Queer Eye’s Fab Five and more.

The NBC description for the special reads, “John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get into the holiday spirit with family and friends, including Darren Criss, Raphael Saadiq, Awkwafina, Kim Kardashian West, Zach Galifianakis and many more.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Christmas special:

The Special Features Holiday Segments Like ‘Surprise Caroling’ & a Mac-n-Cheese Cookoff

This will be the second year Legend and Teigen host the Christmas variety show. The star-studded special features fun, holiday segments such as “surprise caroling,” a mac-and-cheese cook-off, and a nightmare sequence involving Teigen auditioning for The Voice, according to EW. The celebrity couple hasn’t released any specifics regarding this year’s event, but viewers can likely expect similar segments of holiday fun.

Legend will also be performing a variety of Christmas classics for viewers throughout the evening. He opened last year’s performance with a beautiful rendition of “Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire,” filmed in black-and-white to invoke 1950s Christmas nostalgia.

Last year’s special followed the couple as they got ready for the ultimate holiday party, and included a few chameo appearances from their children, Luna and Miles.

Legend Recently Released a Controversial Christmas Remix of ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’

John Legend – Baby, It's Cold Outside (Official Audio) ft. Kelly ClarksonListen to John Legend's "Baby It's Cold Outside" featuring Kelly Clarkson from the deluxe edition of his holiday album, 'A Legendary Christmas,' available everywhere: https://found.ee/alegendarychristmasdeluxe Follow John Legend: Instagram: http://instagram.com/johnlegend Facebook: http://facebook.com/johnlegend Twitter: http://twitter.com/johnlegend Follow Kelly Clarkson Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarkson/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kellyclarkson/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/kellyclarkson https://www.johnlegend.com/ #JohnLegend #ALegendaryChristmas #KellyClarkson 2019-11-08T05:00:01.000Z

Legend recently came under fire after releasing a remix to the popular Christmas song, “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” The remix, which features fellow Voice judge Kelly Clarkson, put a new spin on the classic song, making it more consent-friendly in wake of the #MeToo movement. Although Legend and Clarkson received a fair amount of backlash for the song, Legend defended his version of the tune, telling The Guardian, “The song was supposed to be silly!”

“It wasn’t supposed to be preachy at all,” Legend added. “I never disparaged the old version. And, by the way, the original writer, or his family, gets paid for my version too.” The song features on his holiday album, A Legendary Christmas: Deluxe Edition, and changes the lyrics of the original version (circa 1944), giving it a more modern, less controversial sound. You can check out a few few of the lyrics below:

I really can’t stay (Baby, it’s cold outside) I’ve got to go away (But, I can call you a ride) This evening has been (I’m so glad you that you dropped in) So very nice (Time spent with you is paradise) My mom will start to worry (I’ll call the car and tell him to hurry) My daddy will be pacing the floor (Wait, what are you still livin’ home for?) So, really, I’d better scurry (Your driver, his name is Murray) But maybe just a half a drink more (Oh, we’re both adults, so who’s keepin’ score?)

Tune in Thursday, December 12 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on NBC to catch the second annual A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy holiday special. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy’ Online

