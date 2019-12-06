Who Is Uncle Jesse Actor John Stamos’ Wife In Real Life?

John Stamos’ personal life has often been a source of gossip and speculation. The divorced actor finally hit the headlines with a new love, Caitlin McHugh. Their romance may have seemed like a quick one, but it actually took years before she would become his wife. The couple became parents soon after getting married as McHugh delivered a baby boy. Read on to learn more about the special woman in his life.

She First Met Stamos While Working on Law and Order: SVU

The future husband and wife would meet in 2011 as both filmed on the series. At the time, nothing came of the meeting. It would be years later as Stamos worked on Fuller House that their paths crossed again. McHugh happened to be in the audience. “I walked in, I went, ‘Hey, are you stalking me?’ She was like, ‘No.’ … That’s why I love her. She’s like, ‘What? No. I haven’t thought of you twice.'” he told People. It wasn’t long before the two became a couple. Appearing on red carpets and at various events, the romance was on full display.

The Couple Found Out They Were Expecting Before Stamos’ Proposal

Stamos and McHugh found out they were expectant parents before his proposal. “The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” he said. The ceremony was a quaint affair, but it was not without drama. McHugh turned out to be a robbery victim the night before their ceremony. According to the bride, no one was in a hotel room at the Beverly Hills Hotel when thieves stole valuable jewelry. TMZ reported that the estimated value of these items totaled well over $165,000.

In April of 2018, the couple would welcome a son names Billy. What the public didn’t know was how dangerous the birth was for both mother and child. After false contractions, McHugh went home and enjoyed a glass of wine. She would still have the drink in her system as the contractions returned. Later, the remaining alcohol in her system made the epidural even stronger. It was just one of the strange events that would occur that night. “He wasn’t fully baked, so that was very scary in the beginning,” the model said in an exclusive interview. His size was another concern for the parents. “He was very, very small … fragile, little. Every time (he) fell asleep, you’re like, ‘Please wake up,’” she added

Despite the fears and worries, they’re excited to have another child. “We’re settling in the house in the new area and now feels like the time to really try,” McHugh told ET. For Stamos and his wife, some of their hesitation came from their living arrangements. “It started out as a party house, and then I straightened my act out and it became a healing house. And then, all of a sudden, Caitlin came into my life, and that was joyous and it took a turn there,” the actor said of their home. All of that seems to be a slight hiccup on the way to their goals. “We are trying. We’ll see, hopefully in the new year we’ll be able to add to our family,” the model said.

McHugh Has Fought Off Online Trolls

After having her son, McHugh announced that she was getting back to work. The model posted an image that featured her wearing a red bikini. While many were supportive of her return to modeling, some commenters chose to shame her. It was something that McHugh took on by actively engaging those who spoke negatively. The response removed the user’s name, instead focusing on her reaction. It gave followers a chance to see that she was more than Stamos’ wife.