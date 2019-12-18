WATCH: JR Smith’s Wife Calls Out His ‘Affair’ With ‘The Flash’s’ Candice Patton

Jewel Harris, the wife of NBA star JR Smith, posted a video on Instagram on December 17 of a unique prayer amid swirling rumors that her husband has been having an affair with “The Flash” actress Candice Patton. The basketball player’s wife, Harris, appears to confirm the accusations of a relationship between Smith and Patton are true in her highly emotional confessional video about his apparent cheating.

On Tuesday, Harris, who has been married to Smith since August 2016, and with whom she shares three children, was clearly distraught. Sitting alone in her car with a hat that reads, “I Love You,” Harris explains that after speaking with her Dad, she’s decided that the best thing she can do after learning of her husband’s affair, is to pray.

“It’s a battle, it’s an obstacle,” Harris says in the video. “It hurts, it’s unfortunate, but that’s what it is.”

Harris not only prays for Smith to find the right path in life, as a major surprise to her nearly 80K followers on Instagram, but she also prays for Patton, the actress who is best known for playing the role of Iris West on the popular CW superhero series.

While the original video runs about 10 minutes long, the clip below focuses on the part in which Harris mentions Patton, 31. Patton has yet to comment on the alleged affair.

Harris says in the video, “We are all hurting. Everybody is hurting. Not just me, but my husband, he’s hurting. And Candice, Lord father God. She’s hurting. I pray lord father god for Candice that you please just mend her heart. For her to go out here and sneak a married man. I pray you give her grace and mercy.”

I cannot believe JR Smith’s wife called my sister Candice by name on the interwebs. What is happening today??? pic.twitter.com/C505YYwbkD — kae (@sportyidk) December 18, 2019

JR Smith Deleted Three Years of Instagram Posts After News Broke Accusing HIm of an Affair With Patton

Smith, who’s currently an NBA free agent, has yet to directly respond to the accusations being made concerning his affair with Patton. After eagle-eyed online users noticed him walking what appeared to be the actress’s dog via Instagram Live, and flirty notes in each other’s comments sections, the former Cleveland Cavaliers’ player deleted three years worth of posts on his own Instagram.

Harris has not wiped her Instagram clean of posts that show her Smith, the father of her three children, but she has been posting emotional quotes to her social media page, seemingly in response to the cheating rumors.

On Monday evening, after his wife’s praying video went viral, Smith updated his Instagram story with a cryptic message. He wrote, “No weapon formed against me.” In the midst of the drama, the NBA player and actress continue to follow one another on Instagram.

Not JR Smith posting this on his IG stories 💀💀💀. Sir, you’re the weapon formed against your wife pic.twitter.com/h6TtmqWZZt — Taylor (@BackTAYreality) December 18, 2019

LeBron James’ Wife, Savannah, Commented On Harris’ Confessional Video Post, but Then Deleted It

While tons of well wishes have flooded the comments section of Harris’s video, she also received some love from long-time friend Savannah James, who’s married to Smith’s former teammate LeBron James. It was a simple message saying that she was sending Harris prayers, and included a few pink heart emojis, but the comment has since been deleted.

When Harris and Smith were expected their third child in 2018, Mr. and Mrs. James helped orchestrate the gender reveal party.

