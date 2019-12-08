Juice Wrld Cause of Death: How Did the Rapper Die?

Juice Wrld, the well-known and rising rapper, is dead at the age of 21, Heavy has confirmed with Chicago police and the county medical examiner’s office. What is the cause of death for the rapper? He died after suffering from a seizure, TMZ is reporting.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Heavy that they were notified of Juice Wrld’s death, using his real name Jarad Anthony Higgins.

Juice Wrld died at a Chicago airport. TMZ, which first broke the story of the rapper’s sudden death, reported that Juice Wrld is “dead after suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport.” The entertainment site gave additional details on the shocking news by adding, “witnesses tell us he suffered the seizure while walking through the airport. Law enforcement sources say he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics got on scene.”

It’s not clear what triggered the seizure, however. Anthony Guglielmi, Chicago police spokesman, told Heavy in a statement, “This is being classif(ied) currently as a death investigation. There are no initial signs of foul play and we are awaiting results from the medical examiner on the cause and manner of death.”

TMZ reported that Juice Wrld died at the hospital and was still conscious when he was brought there. According to The Chicago Sun-Times, Juice died after suffering “a medical emergency at Midway Airport.” Midway is the smaller of Chicago’s two major airports, with the other being O’Hare.

“The medical examiner has been notified of the death of Jarad Higgins, 21 year old black male, 18500 block of Pierce Terrace in Homewood, Illinois, and the autopsy has not been performed at this time,” the medical examiner’s spokeswoman told Heavy. The Pierce Terrace address is his home address in Illinois, according to online records. The official cause of death will likely be determined at that time.

Juice Wrld leaves behind a girlfriend, Ally Lotti. He once said he stopped using the painkiller codeine because of his relationship with Lotti. You can learn more about Juice Wrld and Lotti here.

Bae I’m sorry I be tweaking, you’ve put up with more than ppl know I know I be scaring you, fuck Codeine I’m done. I love you and im letting it be known publicly that ain’t shit fucking up the real love I found. Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome https://t.co/VB3qxHXodL — . (@JuiceWorlddd) July 9, 2019

Juice Wrld rose to fame with his songs Lucid Dreams and All Girls Are the Same. His career was just starting to escalate. His album Death Race for Love went to Number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. He also collaborated with various well-known artists, such as Ellie Goulding and Lil Uzi.

Juice Wrld Was Arriving on a Flight From California When He Collapsed at the Airport

According to Metro UK, Juice Wrld was at the Chicago Airport on Sunday morning because he had just arrived at the airport “on a flight from California.”

Juice World was walking through the airport when he collapsed. Chicago was his hometown. Billboard is reporting that Juice “was reportedly alive when paramedics arrived on the scene, but was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly thereafter.”

According to the Sun-Times, “Chicago police confirmed that a 21-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at the airport about 2 a.m. after getting off a private jet. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.”

“I want to be that person that leads people out of the place they’re at,” Juice WRLD told Billboard earlier this year. “And in the process, maybe I’ll find the key to get out of the place that I’m at. The low places I may wander into or get trapped in.”

Seizures Can Have Many Causes & There Are Many Types of Them

According to the Mayo Clinic, a seizure “is a sudden, uncontrolled electrical disturbance in the brain. It can cause changes in your behavior, movements or feelings, and in levels of consciousness. If you have two or more seizures or a tendency to have recurrent seizures, you have epilepsy.”

There are many types of seizures, though, according to Mayo Clinic, and they “range in severity. Most seizures last from 30 seconds to two minutes. A seizure that lasts longer than five minutes is a medical emergency.”

Mayo clinic reported of the causes, “Seizures can happen after a stroke, a closed head injury, an infection such as meningitis or another illness. Many times, though, the cause of a seizure is unknown.”

Social Media Flooded With Tributes as People Expressed Shock Over Juice Wrld’s Untimely Death

This post is being updated as more is learned about Juice Wrld’s death.

Juice Wrld’s Mom Tried to Steer Him Toward Gospel Music But He Was Rapping By His Freshman year of High School

Juice Wlrd was raised by his mother. He told Gulf Times that he was raised in a family steeped in gospel music by a “very religious mother.”

His parents split when he was 3 years old. “She is a very religious person who loves gospel music,” he told the site of his mom. “She stopped me listening to rap. I’d hear some rap thanks to my cousins but not much. I was primarily into pop and rock which my mother considered as more acceptable.”

He learned piano when he was kid and then guitar and drums. By the time he was a freshman in high school, he was freestyling rap. “My friends said I was good and could become a real rapper so I started taking things really seriously when I was about 16 in my sophomore year at high school. I put my first track on SoundCloud in 2015. It was called Forever and I credited myself as JuicetheKidd,” he told Gulf Times.

