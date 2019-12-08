Ally Lotti, Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ally Lotti was Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend. Famously, Juice said that he quit using the painkiller codeine because of his relationship with Lotti.

On December 8, TMZ was the first to report that tragic news that Juice had died following a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport. He was 21 years old.

1. Lotti Is an Instagram Influencer With Over 200,000 Followers

On her Twitter page, Lotti posted a photo showing her with Juice on December 5.

Lotti is an Instagram influencer with over 200,000 followers on the platform. Lotti writes on her Instagram bio, “Somewhere’s doing better.” At the time of writing, Lotti has not made reference to Juice’s sad passing.

2. When Juice WRLD Quit Codeine, He Apologized for Scaring Lotti

Bae I’m sorry I be tweaking, you’ve put up with more than ppl know I know I be scaring you, fuck Codeine I’m done. I love you and im letting it be known publicly that ain’t shit fucking up the real love I found. Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome https://t.co/VB3qxHXodL — . (@JuiceWorlddd) July 9, 2019

In July 2019, WRLD announced that he had quit recreationally using the prescription painkiller, codeine. In a tweet announcing that he was quitting, Juice apologized for scaring Lotti.

Ima leave that shit alone 4 good watch me.. I’m done w it — . (@JuiceWorlddd) July 9, 2019

Juice wrote in part directly to Lotti, “Bae I’m sorry I be tweaking, you’ve put up with more than ppl know I know I be scaring you, f*** Codeine I’m done. I love you and im letting it be known publicly that ain’t s*** fucking up the real love I found. Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome.”

3. WRLD Said His Friends Couldn’t Understand Why He Had a Girlfriend

In July 2018, Juice told the New York Times that he was living with Lotti, named as Alexia in the story, in Los Angeles. Juice told the newspaper that he mett Lotti just as he was establishing success.

Juice was quoted in the story as saying, “All my homies be like: ‘What you doing with a girlfriend? You got all this stuff going on. I love her, though. I can admit and say that I have feelings.” Juice did describe that it was difficult to juggle his relationship with his hectic schedule. It’s noted in the story that during in the interview, Juice had been “lavishing attention” on Lotti.

4. Juice Wrote the Song ‘Lucid Dreams’ About a Heartbreaking Relationship He Went Through in High School

Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams (Dir. by @_ColeBennett_)Juice Wrld – Lucid Dreams Juice WRLD's Channel: http://bit.ly/Juice_WRLD http://smarturl.it/LucidDreamsJW Song Produced by Nick Mira Directed + Edited by Cole Bennett Director of Photography: Cole Schwartz Steadicam by Bayley Pokorney — Official Channel of Cole Bennett / Lyrical Lemonade Subscribe for updates on music videos, interviews, performance videos, etc. Cole Bennett http://www.twitter.com/_colebennett_ http://www.instagram.com/_colebennett_ Lyrical Lemonade http://www.twitter.com/lyricalemonade http://www.instagram.com/lyricalemonade http://www.lyricallemonade.com #LyricalLemonade #LLMusicVideo #JuiceWRLD 2018-05-11T02:05:33.000Z

Juice wrote the song, “Lucid Dreams,” about a heartbreak he had while in high school. Juice told the Gulf-Times in July 2018, “That’s how Lucid Dreams was written. Nick sampled music from Sting’s track, Shape of My Heart. It sounded great so I knew I had to come up with a special lyric. The song is bittersweet about high school heartbreak and the pain I suffered because of the feelings I had for the girl.”

5. When Juice’s Ex-Girlfriend Spoke About Her Break-Up With the Rapper, Lotti Referred to the Ex as a ‘Silly Girl’

Juice wrld | Love you always | UNRELEASED 2018-12-21T22:53:47.000Z

Juice was previously in a relationship with a singer known as Starfire. Juice wrote the song, “Love You Always,” about Starfire. When Starfire spoke about their break-up, Juice responded by saying, “Lmao 😂 don’t get mad because u treated me like s*** and u got shit back dookie for dookie kiddo 😭💩💩 lotti is 1000 times better then any of my past relationships a ever be genuinely has my best interest at hand..all ima day about it..if u know u know..999.”

silly girl will do and say anything for his attention. stop worrying abt him and his actions, he’s mine to worry abt https://t.co/FcudfY09RI — Ally Lotti (@highimallyy) December 15, 2018

While Lotti chimed in and said, “silly girl will do and say anything for his attention. stop worrying abt him and his actions, he’s mine to worry abt.” In the wake of Juice’s death, Starfire tweeted, “Stop asking if I’m ok obviously I’m not f***ing ok.”

