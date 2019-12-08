Juice Wrld & Lean: What He Said About Cough Syrup, Drugs

Juice Wrld, the rising Chicago-based rapper who died suddenly after suffering a seizure at an airport, had a well-known addiction to lean, but he said in July 2019 that he had kicked it for his girlfriend. He also was open about using prescription drugs over the years.

The sudden death of the talented rapper has shocked fans and the music world. Both Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed to Heavy that Juice Wrld is dead at the age of 21. He died after suffering from a seizure, TMZ is reporting. It’s not clear what caused the seizure, however. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office used the rapper’s real name, Jarad Anthony Higgins, in confirming that he was dead. An autopsy will determine exactly how Juice Wrld died.

Juice Wrld rose to fame with his songs Lucid Dreams and All Girls Are the Same. His career was just starting to escalate. His album Death Race for Love went to Number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. He also collaborated with various well-known artists, such as Ellie Goulding and Lil Uzi. He frequently made drug references in his lyrics.

What is lean? According to Drug Abuse.com, “Lean — also known as purple drank, purple lean, sizzurp, dirty sprite, and lean drink—is a combination of prescription-strength cough medicine, soft drinks, and hard, fruit-flavored candy. The prescription cough syrups used to make lean drink present the most danger because they often contain codeine, an opioid drug. Another active ingredient in some prescription cough syrups is promethazine, an antihistamine with potentially sedating effects that, in combination with opioids, could markedly impair motor functioning.”

Juice Wrld Was Inspired to Try Lean by Future’s Music But Said He Quit for a Girlfriend

JuiceWrld admitted in an interview with Vulture that “Future was the artist who first influenced (him) to experiment with lean.” He explained that, when he met Future, he told him about that fact. “That’s the first thing I told him,” Juice said, according to Vulture. “He just was like, ‘Wow.’ He kind of apologized.” DJBooth reports that Juice claimed it was Future’s music that inspired him to try lean.

According to PopCulture.com, Juice Wrld explained that he started drinking lean in sixth grade, eventually adding in prescription pills like Percocet and Xanax. He explained that his drug use was a way to rebel against a conservative upbringing by his religious, gospel-loving single mother, PopCulture.com reported.

In the song Empty, he makes a reference to lean, saying it solves problems. His Lean Wit Me music video deals with drug addictions and included these lyrics,

F*ck one dose, I need two pills, two pills

I’m lookin’ for trouble so I know I’m gonna find it

Ring, ring, plug hit my phone, perfect timin’

I know I’m not right

But I’m not wrong, no, I’m not wrong

Girl, you hate it when I’m too high

But that’s where I belong, where I belong

Of getting sober from opiates, he once said, according to Billboard, “What do you expect if I’m a young dude that really loves music, really looks up to these artists? I didn’t have a man giving me no type of guidance. My father wasn’t in my life like that. So listening to this grown-ass man rap about lean, I’m like, ‘Well, that sounds really appealing.’”

According to Complex, the music video for Lean Wit Me “follows him during support group meetings, his drug binge, and his arrest.”

Juice Wrld once said he stopped using the painkiller codeine because of his relationship with girlfriend, Ally Lotti. He. You can learn more about Juice Wrld and Lotti here. He wrote this:

Ima leave that shit alone 4 good watch me.. I’m done w it — . (@JuiceWorlddd) July 9, 2019

And this:

Bae I’m sorry I be tweaking, you’ve put up with more than ppl know I know I be scaring you, fuck Codeine I’m done. I love you and im letting it be known publicly that ain’t shit fucking up the real love I found. Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome https://t.co/VB3qxHXodL — . (@JuiceWorlddd) July 9, 2019

She responded, “pls.”

Juice World put lyrics about drugs into his music. Vulture referred to it as “his intensely confessional lyricism — subjects including high school heartbreak and heavy drug experimentation.” In FWRLD ON DRUGS, “almost every song details the harsh realities of overdosing and the rabid need to drown out pain—in passing,” according to DJBooth.

On Different, he sings, as DJBooth noted, “I still got Molly in my system / I still got Xannys on my mental / It’s been a couple years since I quit ’em / I don’t wanna relapse but I may relapse, that feelin’ I miss it / I mean, Percs are cool, but I think I’m gettin’ sick of em” appears woefully out of place next to “Uh, call the hotel lobby, tell ’em we need clean sheets / Knock that pussy out, I kill it, tell it, ‘Rest in peace.’”

To Vulture, he explained that he was adopted a more sober lifestyle. “I try not to let it affect me too much,” he said. “It doesn’t really have that big of an impact on me. More recently, I’ve just kind of realized certain things about myself and my coming up, the way that substances played a part in my life, whether it was me doing them or other people. It’s something that I’m trying to separate myself from.”

“I want to be that person that leads people out of the place they’re at,” Juice WRLD told Billboard earlier this year. “And in the process, maybe I’ll find the key to get out of the place that I’m at. The low places I may wander into or get trapped in.”

It’s Not Clear Why Juice Wrld Had a Seizure

Juice Wrld died at a Chicago airport. TMZ, which first broke the story of the rapper’s sudden death, reported that Juice Wrld is “dead after suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport.” The entertainment site gave additional details on the shocking news by adding, “witnesses tell us he suffered the seizure while walking through the airport. Law enforcement sources say he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics got on scene.”

It’s not clear what triggered the seizure, however. Anthony Guglielmi, Chicago police spokesman, told Heavy in a statement, “This is being classif(ied) currently as a death investigation. There are no initial signs of foul play and we are awaiting results from the medical examiner on the cause and manner of death.”

TMZ reported that Juice Wrld died at the hospital and was still conscious when he was brought there. According to The Chicago Sun-Times, Juice died after suffering “a medical emergency at Midway Airport.” Midway is the smaller of Chicago’s two major airports, with the other being O’Hare.

“The medical examiner has been notified of the death of Jarad Higgins, 21 year old black male, 18500 block of Pierce Terrace in Homewood, Illinois, and the autopsy has not been performed at this time,” the medical examiner’s spokeswoman told Heavy. The Pierce Terrace address is his home address in Illinois, according to online records. The official cause of death will likely be determined at that time

According to the Sun-Times, “Chicago police confirmed that a 21-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at the airport about 2 a.m. after getting off a private jet. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.”

2. Lean Has Caused Seizures in Some People But Seizures Can Have Many Causes

According to the Mayo Clinic, a seizure “is a sudden, uncontrolled electrical disturbance in the brain. It can cause changes in your behavior, movements or feelings, and in levels of consciousness. If you have two or more seizures or a tendency to have recurrent seizures, you have epilepsy.”

Mayo Clinic explains that seizures can range in severity and have many causes. Mayo Clinic reported of the causes, “Seizures can happen after a stroke, a closed head injury, an infection such as meningitis or another illness. Many times, though, the cause of a seizure is unknown.”

As to any nexus between codeine use and seizures, one journal article explained, “Codeine is a frequently used opioid analgesic, especially when pain control with acetaminophen or nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs fails. Although seizures associated with codeine have been reported, pertinent data are very limited and the exact mechanism is unknown.”

In 2016, Complex reported that the rapper Lil Wayne’s plane had to make an emergency landing in Nebraska “after the rapper suffered a seizure.” He recovered and the cause was not clear, but Complex reported, he had “reportedly drank three bottles of promethazine-codeine syrup—or lean—over the course of a club appearance and after party in Minneapolis the night before the incident.” Lil Wayne said he had a history of epilepsy.

In that article, though, Complex spoke to a doctor who explained that lean can cause seizures in some people because “if you have these two drugs together (Promethazine and Codeine)—one that’s known to suppress all your functions and the other that can cause suppression or a seizure. When you suffer a seizure, the other drug stops your breathing. It’s a dangerous situation.”

According to WebMD, it’s rare for an epileptic seizure to cause death. “Death from epilepsy is rare. The leading cause of death among people with uncontrolled epilepsy, sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, or SUDEP, kills 1 in 1,000 people who have the disorder,” wrote WebMD. “Scientists don’t know the exact cause of SUDEP. The victim is often found in bed, lying facedown. It may not be clear that the person has had a seizure.”

