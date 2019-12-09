WATCH: Juice WRLD Videos Show His Last Moments in Plane

Videos have emerged that show the rapper Juice WRLD inside the private plane that was heading to Chicago shortly before his death but nothing appears amiss in them, according to the YouTuber who shared them. Rather, Juice WRLD appears happy and normal during what ended up being his final plane ride and moments of life, according to videos shared by DJ Akademiks on social media. You can watch the videos later in this article.

One video appears to show Juice WRLD, 21, in the air during the plane ride from California to Chicago, Illinois. The other appears to show the plane on the tarmac in Chicago. At no point does anything seem wrong.

They were shared on Twitter by DJ Akademiks, a Jamaican YouTube star, who wrote that they were from Juice WRLD’s final trip in the early morning hours of December 8, 2019. TMZ also shared the videos. Akademiks has 1.2 million followers. In the first video he shared, DJ Akademiks wrote, “This was Juice Wrld as he got on the plane that took him to Chicago last night. He was in high spirits and looked happy.” Here’s that first video:

This was Juice Wrld as he got on the plane that took him to Chicago last night. He was in high spirits and looked happy. pic.twitter.com/JBsuybaC9O — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 8, 2019

In another tweet, Akademiks wrote, “More footage of Juice Wrld on his private jet which was headed to Chicago. Seems like everything was good and everyone including him was in high spirits until he landed.” He posted the video this Instagram account too. He shared this video:

More footage of Juice Wrld on his private jet which was headed to Chicago. Seems like everything was good and everyone including him was in high spirits until he landed. 😢 pic.twitter.com/ayDP0LXyeW — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 8, 2019

The videos show a variety of other people on the plane. Those people haven’t been publicly named. The Chicago police spokesman said in a statement that the people with Juice on the plane have been cooperative.

Akademiks also wrote: “Hip Hop needs Grief Counselors… to see so many young fans have to deal with the death of their favorite artists and try to make sense of it’s disheartening but it’s as well disheartening seeing people not understand how each person chooses to grieve or how people deal w/ a loss.” DJ added, “RIP Juice… I was suppose to link wit him this weekend. I feel so guilty that our last phone call I told him I would call him back then didn’t cuz I said ‘imma see u this weekend’…” He also posted a video about Juice WRLD’s death on YouTube:

Meanwhile, conflicting reports say Juice WRLD died from cardiac arrest and a seizure.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dispatch Audio Obtained by Heavy Shows an Officer Reported a ‘Guy Seizuring’

Heavy has obtained Chicago police dispatch audio that reveals an officer reported a “guy seizuring” at a private airport hangar when authorities called in the emergency situation involving the rapper Juice Wrld. Juice WRLD was rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Juice WRLD was a rising Chicago-born rapper whose Lucid Dreams was a massive hit. His death at age 21 – confirmed to Heavy by Chicago police and the county medical examiner’s office – has shocked fans and left the rap world reeling.

His official cause of death won’t be known until the autopsy, but there are conflicting reports about whether he died from a seizure, cardiac arrest – or both. The scanner audio shows that the first report to dispatch referred to a “guy seizuring in here.” You can listen to the audio file yourself later in this article. The officers and dispatchers don’t use Juice WRLD’s name, but the time and place correspond exactly to the audio.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Juice WRLD died from cardiac arrest. That follows an earlier report that the rapper died after suffering from a seizure, according to TMZ, which broke the news of his death. The Sun-Times quoted Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford as saying that Juice Wrld went into cardiac arrest at a private hangar around 2 a.m. at Chicago’s Midway airport. He was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn at 3:15 a.m., the Chicago newspaper reported. Langford told the newspaper it wasn’t clear whether the cardiac incident started before or after the plane landed. The hangar was operated by Atlantic Aviation, according to The Chicago Tribune.

The pertinent audio starts at about 14:36 minutes into the file, which you can listen to below. “Get an ambulance inside the Atlantic uh airport. We’ve got a guy seizuring in here,” says an officer.

“Ambulance inside the airport? Where in the airport?” asks the dispatcher. “The Atlantic private section. 6150 S Laramie. An individual seizuring,” says the officer.

Dispatcher: “6150 South Laramie, OK, we will get them rolling.” That’s the address of Atlantic Aviation at Midway.

At 15:54 in, another officer says, “Ambulance come over here to Atlantic…” The dispatcher responds, “Already sent.”

At 17:25 into the file, an officer informs dispatch, “We’re going to need a beat car to follow this EMS from Midway,” “OK,” she says.

Listen to the audio here:

https://heavyeditorial.files.wordpress.com/2019/12/201912080149-463565-29284.mp3

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Heavy that they were notified of Juice WRLD’s death, using his real name Jarad Anthony Higgins.

TMZ, which first broke the story of the rapper’s sudden death, reported that Juice WRLD is “dead after suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport.” The entertainment site gave additional details on the shocking news by adding, “witnesses tell us he suffered the seizure while walking through the airport. Law enforcement sources say he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics got on scene.”

It’s not clear what triggered the seizure and/or cardiac arrest, however. Anthony Guglielmi, Chicago police spokesman, told Heavy in a statement, “This is being classif(ied) currently as a death investigation. There are no initial signs of foul play and we are awaiting results from the medical examiner on the cause and manner of death.” He added on Twitter: “After arriving in Chicago Mr. Higgins suffered what appears to be a medical emergency with no obvious signs of foul play. Individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating. We will await autopsy results on cause & manner of death & don’t anticipate any updates until 3 p.m. tomorrow.” The people with Juice WRLD have not been identified.

Juice WRLD’s last Instagram post came 5 days before his death.

TMZ reported that Juice WRLD died at the hospital and was still conscious when he was brought there. According to The Chicago Sun-Times, Juice died after suffering “a medical emergency at Midway Airport.” Midway is the smaller of Chicago’s two major airports, with the other being O’Hare.

“The medical examiner has been notified of the death of Jarad Higgins, 21 year old black male, 18500 block of Pierce Terrace in Homewood, Illinois, and the autopsy has not been performed at this time,” the medical examiner’s spokeswoman told Heavy. The Pierce Terrace address is his home address in Illinois, according to online records. The official cause of death will likely be determined at that time.

Juice WRLD rose to fame with his songs Lucid Dreams and All Girls Are the Same. His calbum Death Race for Love went to Number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. He also collaborated with various well-known artists, such as Ellie Goulding and Lil Uzi.

“Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time. He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else,” Interscope Records wrote in a statement.

