Julianne and Derek Hough’s Siblings & Family: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Siblings Julianne and Derek Hough are about to be all over your TV this holiday season. Not only are they performing at the 2019 Rockefeller tree lighting ceremony, but on Dec. 16, the star siblings are celebrating the holiday season with an hour-long musical special on NBC called Holidays with the Houghs.

Will there be other Hough siblings featured on the special? We’ll have to tune in to find out, but we do know the Hough family just got together in Nashville for Thanksgiving, which Derek called “the blonde squad” descending on the Music City. Julianne adds, “The hurricane that passes through Nashville. It was literally like so many blondes running around. The volume is louder, louder, loudest.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Julianne and Derek’s family, who really are a squad of blondies.

1. There are Five Hough Siblings

Derek and Julianne were both born in Orem, Utah, to parents Marriann and Bruce Hough. Derek is the fourth-youngest and Julianne is the youngest of the five Hough children. Their older siblings are all girls — Sharee, Marabeth, and Katherine.

The kids were all born between 1977 and 1988 — Sharee is 42, Marabeth is 40, Katherine is 37, Derek is 34 and Julianne is 31 as of the end of 2019.

All four of their grandparents were dancers and their parents met while both participating in the ballroom dancing team at Ricks College in Idaho (now known as Brigham Young University-Idaho). Derek and Julianne followed in their parents’ and grandparents’ footsteps by becoming professional dancers — Julianne was a Dancing With the Stars pro for five seasons, winning twice, while Derek was a pro for 16 seasons and won six times. But Derek and Julianne are the only Hough children who dance professionally. The older three siblings all work in other areas, though judging by this family dance party video from Thanksgiving 2015, the hot moves definitely run in the family.

"Houghing for the Stuffing" – Thanksgiving with the Hough Family – Part 1Marriann, mother of Julianne, Derek, Katherine, Marabeth, & Sharee, gathered as many of her kids & grandkids as were available, to celebrate Thanksgiving 2015 at the home of her daughter Marabeth in Nashville, TN – and the high energy fun never stopped! It was our privilege to join them and film this Behind-The-Scenes Family Lifestyle Video of their wonderful family time! Derek had just flown in from LA, after winning Dancing with The Stars with Bindi. And as you will see, he didn't need Disneyland, he had family Arts & Crafts, a pre-Thanksgiving trot, Fabulous Food, a "What Are You Thankful For?" Tree, & a sunset game of Capture The Flag…and there was always Dancing! 2016-11-03T17:37:09.000Z

2. The Family Bond is Tight

Julianne posts Instagram photos all the time where she and Derek are doing things with their three siblings — hiking, working out, doing yoga at the beach, going to costume parties. They are also tight with their parents, despite the fact that Bruce and Marianne got divorced in 1998 when Julianne was 9 and Derek was 12.

In fact, the Hough children are also close to their stepmom, Debra Hough. She and Bruce got married in 2000 and have been together ever since. Debra is a breast cancer survivor whom Julianne honored via the Five for the Fight campaign in 2016.

In 2016, Julianne told PEOPLE that their stepmom’s battle with breast cancer was incredibly hard on everyone in the family.

“It was extremely shocking and put everybody that was around her in a vulnerable state,” said Julianne. “Seeing my father go through that, he’s the head of the house, he’s the strong one … to see him get that vulnerable, it’s very, very serious.”

3. Sharee Hough Selman Is a Busy Woman

The eldest Hough sibling is Sharee, who is a mom to six kids and a fitness instructor/personal trainer. She married Mark Selman in September 2018 after previously being married to Randall Wise, who is the father of her children. Selman also has two daughters, Kenzie and Lexe, from a previous relationship.

Selman posted a beautiful tribute to Sharee on her 42nd birthday earlier this year, writing, “Happy birthday to this gorgeous elegant woman! Sharee is the kindest most beautiful soul on this planet,” writes Mark on Instagram. “I couldn’t imagine life without her. She is my best friend, lover, and adventure partner. Babe you make 42 look stunning!! Love you more than a few words can even come close to describing.”

4. Marabeth Poole Could Be Julianne’s Twin

People often wonder if Julianne and Derek are twins, but really the sibling they should be wondering that about is Marabeth, the second-oldest Hough sibling. She and Julianne could almost be identical twins. She was even mistaken for Julianne by Life & Style magazine once in one of Derek’s Instagram photos.

Marabeth is a singer/songwriter, holistic health coach, and realtor who has been married to Michael Poole for 17 years. They have one son together, Aiden, 15, and live in the Nashville, Tenn., area.

The family recently got together to celebrate Marabeth’s 40th birthday, with mom Marriann writing on Instagram: “Happy 40th Marabeth to the most amazing real Unicorn…the best is yet to come … WAHOOO if I know anything about love it’s because I have loved these unique characters so deeply… they sprinkle a lot of joy everywhere they go… and I have been their biggest recipient.”

5. Katherine Hough Is an Entrepreneur

The middle Hough child is Katherine, who is the mother to three girls named Ariana, 9, Adilynn, 6, and Avery, 2. She has been an esthetician for 18 years and is married to photographer T.J. Drechsel, who is Avery’s father. Ariana and Adilynn are Katherine’s daughters from her previous marriage to Tony Phillips.

Katherine previously worked at her sister Marabeth’s Aveda salon and spa in Nashville, but now she and her family currently reside in North Carolina where Katherine owns a skincare treatment center called Skin by Katherine.

READ NEXT: Rockefeller Tree Lighting 2019 Live Stream