Justin Timberlake Breaks Silence On Cheating Rumors, Apologizes To Wife

Justin Timberlake posted a message on Instagram addressing the cheating rumors surrounding himself and actress Alisha Wainwright. Last week, he was photographed behaving intimately with his co-star in New Orleans, and Timberlake, who is married to Jessica Biel, was not wearing his wedding ring in the photos and video.

In his Instagram message, Timberlake apologized for his behavior and blamed it on drinking too much. He wrote, “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

Timberlake continued on, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar,” referring to Wainwright, who’s acting alongside him in the Netflix series, Raising Dion, which is filming in The Big Easy.

