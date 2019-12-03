Kailyn Lowry Dating Rumors: Is She Dating Anyone?

Kailyn Lowry has been hit with several different rumors about her love life. The most notable of these is that she’s dating her Teen Mom co-star Leah Messer, as the two have been seen going out and attending award ceremonies together. But are the rumors true? Is Lowry dating Leah Messer? Is she in a relationship with someone else?

Lowry set the record straight during a recent episode of Coffee Convos. She said that she is not dating Messer, and that she never would for fear it would jeopardize their friendship. “I would never [date Leah]!” she exclaimed. “She’s, like, one of my best friends. We’ve become so close, I would never want to ruin that.”

Lowery Has Denied the Rumors That She’s Dating ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Star Leah Messer

Lowry also joked that a romance between her and Messer would shock the Teen Mom producers. “I think MTV would lose their sh*t if Leah and me actually dated. I texted her yesterday and I was like…We might as well just get married,” she revealed. “And she was like…yeah, doesn’t everyone want to marry their best friend?! Can you imagine? I think the Teen Mom world would sh*t themselves.”

Lowry has admittedly teased the possibility of a romance with Messer in the past. The friends attended the 2019 VMAs together, and Lowry even retweeted a clickbait article that claimed the two were a couple. In truth, however, Lowry has not been in an official relationship since her split from boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Lowry Broke Up with Her Baby Daddy Chris Lopez In May 2019

Lopez is the father of Lowry’s son Lux, and she told Us Weekly that they rekindled their romance at the end of 2018. “I mean, Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together. If that makes any sense,” she said. “Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids the next month! Chris is a huge part of my life [but] is not interested in being on the show. I think he kind of feels like it’s my thing. He’s kind of watched [exes] Jo, Javi and other people take advantage of me being on the show and the platform that it brings them. And I think that he doesn’t want to be that person.”

Lowry and Lopez split up in May. During the Teen Mom 2 reunion, the former revealed what led to their calling it off again. “We don’t talk. It’s been 8 weeks-ish. Things were good after the launch party, they were fine, it just didn’t work out,” she said. “I threw a baby shower for his best friend and found out one of the girls that he cheated on me with was sitting next to me the whole time and I had no idea, and she did, and he did, and I sat there and didn’t find out till the end so I was humiliated.”

“The sad part is that I tried to keep him out of my story line for so long but he was affecting, our relationship was affecting all aspects of my life that it boiled over into Teen Mom,” Lowry added. She is currently single.