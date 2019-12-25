What Time Is Kanye West Releasing ‘Jesus Is Born’?

Kanye West has been teasing fans with the release of a second gospel album titled Jesus Is Born. The album will be West’s first release since Jesus Is King in September, and will feature the backing band known as Sunday Service. But what time is West planning to drop the album? Read on to find out more.

According to Complex, Jesus Is Born will be released at 3 p.m. ET on December 25. If you are unable to listen to it at that designated time, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience. Generally, albums become available around midnight EST on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This was the case for most mainstream releases. On occasion, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

‘Jesus Is Born’ Is Scheduled for Release at 3 p.m. on December 25

Take West’s 2018 album Ye for example. It was originally scheduled for release at midnight on June 1, but it wasn’t made available until the following afternoon. A similar thing happened with Chance the Rapper’s 2019 album The Big Day. While it was slated for release at midnight EST, it wasn’t released on streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify until the afternoon of the next day.

West announced the Jesus Is Born album shortly after the release of Jesus Is King. “I will continue to be used by God. I don’t love suffering,” he told Beats 1 Radio. “No one loves pain but I’m still, through the good times and the suffering I praise God because I experience the blessings and I also experience the lessons.”

It Will Feature West’s Backing Band, Sunday Service

“I’m just so blessed for everything that I’ve been through. To be standing here 15 years in, be making an album with the work, the paintings still are inspiring to me,” West added. “Where I still want to listen. Music is my job that’s why I’m putting out the album. Serving God is my job, that’s why I’m here.”

West also talked about his Christianity, and how it informs the way he makes music. “Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” he explained. “I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free. The most space that I had to think is when I went to the hospital.”