How to Stream & Download Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is Born’

Kanye West released his third collaborative album Jesus Is Born. It is the rapper’s first collab release since 2011’s Watch the Throne, and was made in conjunction with the gospel group known as Sunday Service. It also serves as a companion piece to West’s other 2019 album, Jesus Is King.

Jesus Is Born was released at 1 p.m. PT or 3 p.m. ET on December 25, depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album was released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

‘Jesus Is Born’ Preview

West announced Jesus Is Born shortly before the release of Jesus Is King in September. It’s assumed that the album was recorded during the same sessions as Jesus Is King, and is meant as a thematic companion to that album, given the similar titles. West spoke with Beats 1 Radio about his influences, and how his recent embrace of Christianity has guided his musical process.

“I was asking people to… this is gonna be radical what I’m about to say,” he admitted. “There were times where I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working. I know that’s one where The Shade Room gonna be like, ‘what you meaaaan don’t have premarital sex? you better turn that Meg The Stallion on right now.’ But seriously there’s times where I went to people that were working on other projects and said ‘could you just work and focus on this?'”

“I thought if we could all focus and fast, I mean it’s known when people pray together families that pray together stay together,” West continued. “When people pray together, and fast together, the power is increased.”

Sunday Service is made up of West and various other gospel musicians. They include:

The Samples – choir

Jason White – choir director

Ray Romolus – music producer, director

Ant Clemons – vocalist

Tony Williams – vocalist

Philip Cornish – pianist

Rob Gueringer – guitarist

Fans of West’s catalog may recognize names like Tony Williams and Ant Clemons. The former has been part of West’s camp since 2005’s Late Registration, while the latter appeared throughout West’s 2018 release Ye.