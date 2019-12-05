Kate Griffith Discusses What She’s Learned from ‘Temptation Island’

Last week, things came to a head on Temptation Island. Some pairs grew closer, others fell apart, and as always, tears were shed… more than a few times.

The question on everyone’s mind is: what’s going to happen with Kate and David when they see one another at the bonfire? David has had more than just a few mishaps, while Kate has stood her ground. But will the couple make it through the series together, or will they break up?

Heavy recently sat down with Kate to discuss her experience on the reality series and what she has learned from participating in Temptation Island.

David Kissed Toneata on Last Week’s Episode

When Kate Griffith and David Benavidez came on the show, David hoped to prove to Kate that he was trustworthy and valued their relationship. However, since he first met the singles on the show, David has not only been involved in a threesome, but he has become somewhat serious with Toneata. Last week, the two shared a kiss not long after David admitted that if he did kiss her, he would see them as being an item.

Later in the episode, Mark called David out, saying that his actions often didn’t align with his words.

In her interview with Heavy, Kate was asked how watching David tell another girl he’d move to LA for her made her feel. Kate responded, “At that bonfire, my skin was pretty thick…I remember telling Mark after I saw the clip, I wasn’t taking anything personally. David’s actions were showing me where he was in our relationship, the guy that I was seeing on the bonfire clips was not the person that I came there to save a relationship with. My focus on the island at that point was solely to better myself.”

“You Can’t Love Someone More Than You Love Yourself”

What’s clear to fans is that Kate has grown stronger as her time on the show has continued. She has not broken her promises to David, despite some of the behind-the-scenes footage she’s seen, and has carried herself with the utmost grace and dignity.

In a recent interview with Heavy, Kate was asked what she’s come to learn about herself from being on the show. She responded, “I made the comment to Ashley H. that you can’t love someone more than you love yourself… and I really stand by that. Lack of self-love can continuously show up in a relationship in many negative ways. That was me. Before the show, I was so used to putting relationships before myself, which then in return, I wasn’t able to show up as the best version of myself.”



Asked if she has any regrets, she responded, “I don’t like to look at anything in my life as a regret. This was a challenging experience – I learned a lot about myself and grew as a person. Temptation Island has been an exhausting experience and honestly still is- so give me a few more months before I can answer if I would go back, given the chance.”

Before they appeared on the show, Kate and David had dated for three years. While the two have been faithful to one another (before the show) throughout the course of their relationship, their USA Network bios reveal that their pasts include “dark bouts of infidelity.” Kate and David were rival sales executives before entering into a relationship. Tonight, the pair will sit face-to-face for the first time in months. What will go down? What will they say to one another?

