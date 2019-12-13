Kathy Scruggs Cause of Death: How Did the Reporter Die?

Kathy Scruggs was the Atlanta newspaper reporter who first reported, through a source, that the FBI was investigating hero security guard Richard Jewell in the Atlanta Olympics bombing. That sparked a media frenzy around Jewell that lasted for weeks before he was exonerated, and it’s now the subject of a new Clint Eastwood movie.

Jewell wasn’t the bomber. That was Eric Rudolph, an anti-government extremist who led police on a massive manhunt. The saga is the topic of the new Eastwood movie, Richard Jewell, which comes out on December 13, 2019. However, the key figures in the movie – and real-life saga – the former security guard Jewell and journalist Scruggs – are not around to give their thoughts on it. Both died young.

What was Scruggs’ cause of death? How did she die? In the end, the feisty police reporter was a broken person. The Washington Post reported: “Her early death was a result of a drug overdose and apparently was a suicide.”

However, Doug Monroe’s 2003 article in Atlanta Magazine says that Scruggs was found deceased “wearing an Atlanta Motor Speedway T-shirt and panties…The cause of death was acute morphine toxicity, according to the GBI medical examiner, who was unable to determine whether the overdose was intentional or accidental.” Severe coronary artery atherosclerosis might have contributed; Scruggs “appeared to have died peacefully in her sleep,” wrote Monroe.

Friends who talked to her old newspaper in an attempt to resuscitate her reputation in the wake of the Eastwood movie said they didn’t think she ever got over the media infamy. When it turned out that Jewell (played on screen by Paul Walter Hauser) was innocent, her reporting and that of the national media were criticized as a rush to judgment. Jewell sued for libel, settling with some news organizations, but not Kathy’s, which fought the claims to the end. She had reported the truth though, an appellate court later found – that, at that time, Jewell was under investigation in the attack. In the end, only her dog was at her side when she passed away.

Scruggs Died Young of an Overdose

Kathy Scruggs was born on September 26, 1958 and died September 2, 2001, age 42, in Cherokee County, Georgia. She is buried in Oconee Hill Cemetery in Athens, Georgia.

Scruggs’ brother told AJC she was on medications for a variety of things, including Crohn’s disease. “Her heart gave away. It was just hard living,” her brother said to the publication. Lewis Scruggs added, “Her choice of boyfriends was not great,” he said. “She spent all the money she had and more and would go into the depths of depression. The word ‘filter’ was not in her body. I loved Kathy, but she was crazy.”

According to Doug Monroe.com, “The stress of the libel lawsuit took a terrible toll on Scruggs over the years. She didn’t go to jail for refusing to identify her source, but she was arrested twice in Buckhead on charges involving intoxication. A friend thinks she was slipped a date-rape drug in one of the incidents.”

After that, wrote Monroe, who worked with Scruggs, “Scruggs’ health declined horribly. She was hospitalized and was briefly unable to move her legs. She had intestinal surgery…She was trying to get better. But she was also under stress from financial problems as her medical bills mounted. She felt treated as a pariah in the newsroom and complained that she no longer had a desk.”

In her heyday, he added, Scruggs “was a hard-drinking, tough-talking police reporter who wasn’t afraid of anything.”

Kathy Scruggs was a colorful personality regarded as an intrepid police reporter in Atlanta, Georgia before controversy hit.

Scruggs’ obituary in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explained that she had “suffered a variety of health problems for the past year.”

Her parents called a friend to check on her welfare.

“I would characterize her as a very good reporter who was very fair,” Atlanta Police Chief Beverly Harvard told the newspaper. “She called the shots as they were, be it good or bad. She didn’t show favoritism. She was accurate.”

The newspaper’s publisher Roger Kintzel said in that story, “…nothing was ever found that indicated that what Kathy wrote was not the truth. She died knowing that what she wrote was accurate, and I think that was really important to her. She felt confident that that would be proven in court.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper reporter wrote a story indicating that the FBI was investigating Jewell. Her story had described Jewell as a “focus” of the investigation. An October 29, 1996 story by Ron Martz and Scruggs read that the FBI affidavits submitted to “obtain search warrants against security guard Richard Jewell appear to be based largely on circumstantial evidence that his attorneys called half-truths and lies.”

Scruggs (played on film by Olivia Wilde) has her defenders who believe that the Eastwood movie is doing to her post-mortem what the national news media did to Jewell: Paint her in a false light. The movie makes it appear that Scruggs had offered to have a sexual relationship with the FBI agent who tipped her off.

In a bar, the FBI agent tells Scruggs, “Kathy, you couldn’t f*ck it out of them. What makes you think you could f*ck it out of me?” At least that’s how the Eastwood movie shows it happening, but there’s no evidence that ever occurred, and Scruggs’ supporters say it didn’t.

Poynter.org wrote that “There is no evidence that Scruggs slept with anyone to get the story. Furthermore, Scruggs can’t defend herself. She died in 2001 at the age of 42 from an overdose of prescription pain pills for a chronic back problem.”

Those who knew her were interviewed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to balance out the film portrayal.

“She was the real deal when it came to being a dedicated reporter,” said attorney and family friend Edward Tolley to AJC. Of the allegations on screen, Tolley said, “That is complete horse (expletive). If she’s being portrayed as some floozy, it’s just not true.” AJC didn’t settle and was exonerated.

An appellate court ruled that her Richard Jewell stories were “substantially true at the time they were published.” According to AJC, “Stress over the case contributed to her failing health.”

“She was never at peace or at rest with this story. It haunted her until her last breath,” former co-worker Tony Kiss said to the newspaper. “It crushed her like a junebug on the sidewalk.”

Another friend told AJC: “Her soul was gone. She was so empty.”

Newspaper hits out at 'Richard Jewell' movie over portrayal of reporterThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution says the Clint Eastwood-directed film salaciously and falsely portrays former reporter Kathy Scruggs trading sex for FBI tips. 2019-12-10T11:32:08.000Z

To Deadline, the actress playing Scruggs, Olivia Wilde, defended the portrayal, saying, “She was incredibly successful as a cop reporter. She had a very close relationship with the cops and the FBI helping to tell their story, and yes, by all accounts she had relationships with different people in that field. But what I resented was this character being boiled down to one inferred scene and I don’t hear anyone complaining about Jon Hamm’s character (the FBI agent) as being inferred that he also had a relationship with a reporter. It feels unfair that Kathy has been minimized in this way.”

However, AJC’s editor-in-chief is furious at the Scruggs’ portrayal. “I was stunned,” AJC’s current editor-in-chief, Kevin Riley told the Guardian. “No one has ever said Kathy did anything like that. He threatened a lawsuit and called the way Scruggs was portrayed in the movie “extraordinarily reckless.”

In the book on the case called The Suspect, Scruggs is described as “a delightful throwback to the 1930s newspaper wars. Kathy never quietly entered a room, she exploded into it.”

