Why Katie Kadan Almost Didn’t Audition for ‘The Voice’

It’s hard to imagine Season 17 of The Voice without its star competitor, Katie Kadan,leading the way, but the 38-year-old singer nearly skipped out on her audition. As one of the select few artists for whom NBC reached out to personally to audition, Kadan, who’s now sang her way into the Top 4, initially said ‘no.’

“My first response was, ‘No, thank you.’ Competition is not my thing,” Kadan told The Chicago Tribune by phone. The Jefferson Park local, who’s also a classically trained pianist, and released a self-titled album prior to The Voice reaching out, then reconsidered.

“I’m like, you know what? I just kind of need to push all that competition thoughts out of my mind. This might be a really good opportunity, and I’m so glad that I did.” As is her chosen coach, John Legend, and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who considers herself to be Kadan’s No. 1 fan.

Legend couldn’t help but mention that his family was most excited to meet Kadan out of all the contestants. He said, “[My team and I] were rehearsing Wednesday morning, the day before Thanksgiving, and my family didn’t know we were going to be rehearsing at the house…. the only person they wanted to meet was Katie. They said, ‘Where is Katie?! I need to meet Katie.’”

As Season 17 comes to a close, Kadan will battle it out in the Finals against Ricky Duran (Team Blake), Jake Hoot (Team Kelly) and Rose Short (Team Gwen).

Kadan Has Been A Front-Runner On ‘The Voice’ Since Her Very First Audition

While there was initial hesitation on Kadan’s part to join the popular reality competition series, viewers would’ve never known it based on her performances. She has looked like a shoo-in to win right from the very start, with her husky, soulful voice — a voice that Kelly Clarkson compared to Alabama Shakes’ front woman Brittany Howard.

Kadan’s first audition song was Aretha Franklin’s “Baby I Love You,” which earned her four chair turns. Kadan chose to be John Legend’s team, and now she’s the reason why it’s being predicted the EGOT winner is being predicted to will win the show for the second season in a row.

Kadan’s Battle Round and Knockout Round songs — “Tiny Dancer” and “Piece of My Heart,” respectively — were good, but it was her performance for the top 20 that really shook the competition in her favor. She sang Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way,” made famous by Lady Gaga in the 2018 film A Star is Born — and it absolutely brought the house down. It was no coincidence the show saved her for the final performance of the evening. Fans went absolutely nuts, predicting she might have just won the whole competition with that performance.

Coach Legend said afterward, “Katie, you have so much soul in your voice. Everything about you just oozes so much emotion and power. I think everyone hasn’t gotten to see you in those tender moments yet and those tender moments you sang tonight were so wonderful. We knew you had the power, we knew you had the fire, but those tender moments were so beautiful tonight. It was such a stunning performance.”

