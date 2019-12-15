Kennedy Center Honors 2019: What Time & Channel Is It on TV Tonight?

The 2019 Kennedy Center Honors event is airing tonight, December 15, 2019. Every year at the Kennedy Center Honors, multiple entertainers receive recognition for their work and accomplishments. The event was taped earlier so it’s not happening live tonight, but this is the first time the 2019 event is airing on TV since the event happened on December 8, 2019. Find out everything you need to know about when the event is airing in different time zones and how to watch it on TV in the rundown below.

The Kennedy Center Honors 2019 Airs at 8 PM Eastern

The Kennedy Center Honors 2019 will premiere on Sunday night, December 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern and last for two hours, ending at 10 p.m. Eastern. In terms of different time zones, this means the event will begin at 7 p.m. Central, 5 p.m. Pacific, and 6 p.m. for those in the Mountain time zone. Those in Alaska should tune in at 4 p.m. AKST, and Hawaiians will want to watch at 3 p.m. HST.

The event will air on the CBS network. To find out what channel the Kennedy Center Honors is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel CBS is on for you in your region.

Many People Will Be Honored Tonight

The recipients of the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors include Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, the creators of Sesame Street, conductor Michael Tilson, and Earth Wind and Fire. Members Philip Bailey, Verdine White, and Ralph Johnson will accept the honor on behalf of the band.

Sesame Street’s award is the first time that a TV show has been a Kennedy Center Honor recipient, HuffPost reported. Sesame Street has celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. The award will be accepted by Sesame Street co-founders Joan Ganz Cooney and Dr. Lloyd Morrisett. They are accepting on behalf of themselves, Muppets creator Jim Henson, Muppets artist Carroll Spinney, Frank Oz, and others involved in the TV series.

LL Cool J is hosting the 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors. LL Cool J was a 2017 recipient and two-time Grammy winner. Jack Sussman, executive vice president, Specials, Music and Live Events at CBS Entertainment, told Deadline: “He’s the absolute renaissance man: musical artist, producer, actor, author, fashion icon, Grammy winner and a 2017 Kennedy Center honoree. He will be a masterful master of ceremonies for the Kennedy Center Honors, with his unique style and charisma guiding us through a night of heartfelt and well-deserved tributes celebrating the life’s work of this year’s stellar honorees.”

Tonight’s event will also feature performances by Audra McDonald, Cynthia Erivo, The Jonas Brothers, and Ne-Yo, Playbill shared.

In a statement, David Rubenstein, Kennedy Center Chairman, said: “The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates icons who, through their artistry, have left an indelible stamp on our collective cultural consciousness. Earth, Wind & Fire’s hooks and grooves are the foundation of a seminal style that continues to shape our musical landscape; Sally Field has brought us unforgettable characters, both joyous and poignant, for more than five decades; Linda Ronstadt is the defining voice of a generation, spanning genres, languages and continents; Sesame Street continues to revolutionize how children and adults learn about our world; and Michael Tilson Thomas goes far beyond keeping score – he has shaped American music and musical institutions for the 21st century.”

