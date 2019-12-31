Keven Undergaro, Maria Menounos’ Husband: 5 Fast Facts

Keven Undergaro is Maria Menounos‘ husband. The pair dated for nearly twenty years before tying the knot on live TV during the New Year’s Eve festivities for the 2017-2018 New Year.

Maria Menounos will be hosting FOX’s New Year’s Eve festivities alongside co-host Steve Harvey. This will be her third year co-hosting the celebration with Harvey. When she and Undergaro married on-air in 2017, Harvey was their officiant.

This year, the show will feature entertainment from the likes of Roman Reigns from the WWE, Gordon Ramsey, and live performances from The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, TYGA and more.

1. The Couple Has Been Together since 1998

The couple began dating in 1998, and it hasn’t always been an easy ride for them. According to Oxygen’s reality show Chasing Maria Menounos, her family temporarily disowned her when she began dating Undergaro. Her father threw her out, and the couple moved to L.A. to start her career. They have since reconciled with her family.

They got engaged in 2016 after almost 19 years of dating when Underrgaro surprised Menounos during her interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show. Menounos was on a book tour for her newly released cookbook, The EveryGirl’s Guide to Cooking when Undergaro popped the question.

“Although I said that this isn’t a proposal, I want to ask you something, Maria,” Undergaro said while lowering down to one knee. “Will you make me the happiest man on Earth?”

Menounos was initially shocked beyond words, but then responded enthusiastically with a yes.

2. Undergaro and Menounos Created a Broadcast Network

AfterBuzz TV is an online broadcast network created by Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro. The network is often called the ESPN of TV talk, as it features after-show podcasts for TV shows like Game of Thrones, Big Brother, The Flash, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Menounos and Undergaro created AfterBuzz TV as a way to discuss their favorite show at the time, AMC’s Breaking Bad. They were also fascinated by the buzz created after Lost went off air following the season finale when fans rushed to messaging boards to discuss thoughts and theories.

“For decades, sports fans have been treated to post-game wrap up shows after watching their games,” Undergaro stated in an interview. “There was a void out there for TV fans and AfterBuzz TV filled that gap.”

3. They Had 2 Weddings

The couple first tied the knot on New Year’s Eve 2017. They exchanged vows on live TV with Steve Harvey as the officiator. It was a surprise ceremony that took place during Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. Because of time and space restraints, Menounos had to change into her dress in a storage container in Time Square in December.

A few months after the first ceremony, Menounos and Undergaro went to Greece for a second wedding in Menounos’ dad’s hometown Akovos. In an interview with People, Menounos said the ceremony was magical.

“It was the most special day of my life,” she said. “We were so chill about everything, and I think, you know, Greece is our home and everyone there just came together for one purpose, and that was love.”

4. They Have Endured Health Issues Together

Not only have the couple made their way through normal relationship issues, but they’ve also endured health issues and scares throughout their decades-long relationship. In 2016, Menounos revealed publicly that her mother Litsa had Stage 4 brain cancer. Undergaro and Menounos put their careers and lives on hold to be there through surgery and treatment for cancer.

That was not the end of the health scares, though. In early 2017, Menounos revealed that she also had a brain tumor and needed surgery. In an interview with People, she revealed how surreal it was that those two things happened around the same time.

“I didn’t cry. I actually laughed,” she said. “It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor—and now I have one too?”

On her 39th birthday, instead of celebrating, Menounos underwent a seven-hour surgery to remove the mass. She is now healthy and has since said her life has changed for the better after the brain tumor. Undergaro has stayed by her side throughout everything that has happened. Unfortunately, in October, she revealed that her mom’s brain cancer has returned.

5. He is the Host of His Own Podcast

Undergaro hosts The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, a two-hour evening podcast that airs twice a week on Monday and Thursday evenings. The show is billed as one celebrity boyfriend’s midlife crisis as well as Millenials in Star Trek costumes, an homage to Undergaro’s love of everything Star Trek.

All hosts and staff on the show wear custom Star Trek costumes and have ranks assigned to them based on the show. For example, Undergaro is the Captain and Menounos, who serves as executive producer, is the Admiral. The show also features a space-age set with a bar.

The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro launched on March 14, 2016 with Menounos as a guest. Since then, Undergaro has focused on teaching lessons about life and career through the use of clips from film, television, and wrestling. Notable guests on the show include Stan Lee, Russell Simmons, Chad Michael Murray, and more.

